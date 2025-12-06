Pune: Two Goa Tourists Killed In Fatal Crash with Container Near Lion’s Point In Lonavala | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident, two people died near the famous tourist place of Lion’s Point in Lonavala in Pune District. The incident happened on Saturday morning when a car collided with a container. Two people originally from Goa, visiting Lonavala as tourists, lost their lives.

According to available details, the deceased have been identified as Mayur Vengurlekar (24, Goa) and Yogesh Sutar (21, Goa). They were driving a Maruti Suzuki Swift car with registration number GA 03 AM 0885. While taking a turn on the Ghat Road near Lion’s Point in Lonavala, they collided head-on with a container with registration number MH 14 JL 5525.

Yogesh was driving the car while Mayur was seated in the passenger seat. Both of them died on the spot, with their car having heavy damage. The container driver was injured as well, but police said he was stable.

Due to it being a Saturday morning, the Lonavala area is filled with tourists from Pune and Mumbai. Police officials confirmed that this accident caused a traffic jam near Lion’s Point. Tiger’s Point and Lion’s Point are two of the most famous destinations in the Lonavala area. Anybody visiting the tourism hub definitely goes there.

Authorities arrived and moved the vehicle and container away. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the local hospital. Meanwhile, a case is being registered at the Lonavala City Police Station. Action will be taken against the container driver, said the police.