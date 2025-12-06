Nanded: Collector Rahul Kardile Launches Jaltara Shramdaan Drive, Targets 1 Lakh Jaltaras | Sourced

Nanded: The Jaltara Shramdaan Campaign and World Soil Day were celebrated with enthusiasm at Shirshi Khurd in Kandhar tehsil on Friday, where Collector Rahul Kardile launched the initiative and announced an ambitious target of constructing one lakh jaltaras across Nanded district. The programme aims to strengthen the core idea of “Catch the Rain – Where it Falls, When it Falls,” focusing on harvesting monsoon runoff directly on farmlands.

The initiative seeks to increase groundwater levels, reduce soil erosion, improve soil structure, enhance crop productivity and conserve natural resources by allowing excess rainwater to percolate into the ground.

To support the mission, the MGNREGA Department and the Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation are jointly implementing a High Impact Mega Watershed Project in six tehsils of Nanded. In Kandhar and Mukhed tehsils, the project is being implemented through the Ashwamedh Rural Watershed Development and Educational Institute, Kandhar.

Scientific watershed plans have been prepared for 35 villages, prioritising natural resource management works under MGNREGA. The focus is on integrating water conservation, soil conservation and sustainable agriculture.

A Jaltara is a simple but effective structure consisting of a pit measuring 5ft × 5ft × 6ft, filled with large and medium-sized stones at locations where water tends to accumulate and percolate. Each jaltara allows about 3.6 lakh litres of water to seep into the ground, replenishing wells and borewells and significantly reducing water scarcity for farmers.

By linking Jaltara construction with crop demonstration activities under MGNREGA and the High Impact Mega Watershed Project, Gram Panchayats can efficiently plan skilled and unskilled labour, boosting rural employment and strengthening natural resource conservation.

During the programme, Collector Kardile visited organic farming and vermicompost units in the Pethwadaj area. He interacted with farmers and reviewed progress on Jaltara works and related activities. Stressing the importance of environmental conservation, he urged farmers to adopt organic farming, reduce dependence on chemical inputs and develop sustainable agricultural practices using local resources.