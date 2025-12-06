Bride Turns Doctor Mid-Wedding In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Saves Fainting Family Member On Stage | VIDEO | Sourced

Kolhapur: A heartwarming display of presence of mind and professional duty unfolded during a wedding ceremony in Panhala in Kolhapur District recently. In a video gone viral recently on social media, it can be seen that in a wedding, the bride herself rushed to save a family member who fainted on stage. The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, has earned widespread praise for the bride’s quick response and unwavering compassion.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to available details, the wedding of Dr Priya Bharti-Buva was underway when, moments after the rituals concluded, a woman from the family suddenly collapsed on the stage. The unexpected medical emergency caused panic among the guests, many of whom were unsure how to react.

Without a moment’s hesitation, Dr Priya, still dressed in full traditional bridal attire, immediately shifted into doctor mode. In front of hundreds of guests, she began administering first aid on the spot. In the video, it can be seen that she is checking the woman’s pulse and ensuring her breathing is stable. Her calm but swift response helped control the situation until the relative regained consciousness.

Spectators captured the incident on video, and the clip has since spread rapidly across social media platforms. Netizens across the country are applauding her professionalism and sense of responsibility -- even on what was meant to be her most personal and celebratory day.

The relative is reportedly safe, and the wedding celebrations continued after the situation stabilised.

One netizen noted, “As they say, a doctor never says no to a patient. Dr Priya proved it again that medical professionals are really dedicated to their work.”