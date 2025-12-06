 Pune : BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Probe Illegal Waqf Declaration Of Cantonment Land
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune : BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Probe Illegal Waqf Declaration Of Cantonment Land

Pune : BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Probe Illegal Waqf Declaration Of Cantonment Land

BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to raise concerns over alleged illegal declaration of Central government and Cantonment Board land in Pune as Waqf property. She highlighted irregularities in land records and urged a time-bound inquiry to restore the land’s legal status and take action against those responsible.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune : BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Probe Illegal Waqf Declaration Of Cantonment Land | X @Medha_kulkarni

Pune: BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni on Saturday said she met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and raised concerns over alleged illegal declaration of Central government and Cantonment Board land in Pune as Waqf property.

Kulkarni, who hails from Pune, said local residents have raised this "alarming issue", which includes serious allegations of irregularities in land records, alteration of the legal status of properties, and threats to the Defence Ministry's land management system.

Read Also
'Flats Only For Marwadi, Jain, Brahmin': Controversy Erupts After Marathi Manus Denied Flat Over...
article-image
Read Also
Drama Unfolds At Mumbai Airport As African Woman Climbs Onto IndiGo Counter, Shouts At Airline Staff...
article-image

"I met the Hon'ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji and brought to his attention the grave issue of Central government and Cantonment Board land in the Pune Cantonment area being illegally declared as Waqf property," Dr Kulkarni said in a social media post.

"During the meeting, I demanded an immediate and time-bound inquiry into this matter to curb these malpractices, restore the legal status of the land, and initiate appropriate action against the culprits," the BJP leader added.

FPJ Shorts
PM Surya Ghar Witnesses 24 Lakh Households Installing Rooftop Solar, Boosting Net-Zero Emissions
PM Surya Ghar Witnesses 24 Lakh Households Installing Rooftop Solar, Boosting Net-Zero Emissions
Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, Singer Alexis Wilkins, Mocks Report He Ordered Agents To Drive Her 'Drunk' Friend Home
Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, Singer Alexis Wilkins, Mocks Report He Ordered Agents To Drive Her 'Drunk' Friend Home
Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases
Odisha Reports 8 Ragging Complaints Over 16 Months From Govt Colleges, Action Taken In All Cases
Telangana, Deakin University To Set Up India’s first AI Centre Of Excellence At AI University
Telangana, Deakin University To Set Up India’s first AI Centre Of Excellence At AI University

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bride Turns Doctor Mid-Wedding In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Saves Fainting Family Member On Stage |...

Bride Turns Doctor Mid-Wedding In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Saves Fainting Family Member On Stage |...

Pune: BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap To Raise Long-Standing Issues In Pimpri-Chinchwad & Hinjawadi During...

Pune: BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap To Raise Long-Standing Issues In Pimpri-Chinchwad & Hinjawadi During...

Pune : BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Probe Illegal Waqf Declaration...

Pune : BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Probe Illegal Waqf Declaration...

Pune ACB Busts ₹8-Crore Bribery Racket; Liquidator, Auditor Caught Taking ₹30 Lakh

Pune ACB Busts ₹8-Crore Bribery Racket; Liquidator, Auditor Caught Taking ₹30 Lakh

Nashik-Pune Rail Row Intensifies: Satyajit Tambe Calls For Mass Agitation, Says ‘Now Or Never’

Nashik-Pune Rail Row Intensifies: Satyajit Tambe Calls For Mass Agitation, Says ‘Now Or Never’