 'Flats Only For Marwadi, Jain, Brahmin': Controversy Erupts After Marathi Manus Denied Flat Over Caste & Diet In Mira-Bhayandar
'Flats Only For Marwadi, Jain, Brahmin': Controversy Erupts After Marathi Manus Denied Flat Over Caste & Diet In Mira-Bhayandar

In Mira-Bhayandar, Congress official Ravindra Kharat alleges discrimination in a Bhayandar West housing project, claiming flats are sold only to vegetarians from specific castes like Marwadi, Jain, or Brahmin. He filed complaints citing violations of constitutional rights, highlighting issues of casteism, religious bias, and linguistic discrimination in property sales.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
'Flats Only For Marwadi, Jain, Brahmin': Controversy Erupts After Marathi Manus Denied Flat Over Caste & Diet In Mira-Bhayandar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mira-Bhayandar: The issue of Marathi vs. Hindi language debates has been a major topic of discussion in Mumbai. Parties like MNS and Shiv Sena have been aggressive in response to repeated insults to the Marathi language by migrants. Now, a vegetarian vs. non-vegetarian dispute has come to the forefront in Mira-Bhayandar. A Congress official has alleged that flats are being sold exclusively to vegetarians in Bhayandar West.

According to the information received, the vegetarian-non-vegetarian conflict is likely to flare up again in Mira-Bhayandar. In a shocking allegation, Ravindra Kharat, a Congress office-bearer, claimed he was denied a flat at the "Shree Skyline" housing project in Bhayandar West, and explicitly told: "You will only get a flat if you are Marwadi, Jain, or Brahmin," asking for his caste before refusing the sale.

In protest, Kharat has filed complaints with several authorities, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Social Welfare Minister, MahaRERA, Thane District Collector, and the Commissioner of Police. Kharat has taken a firm stand, stating this act is a direct violation of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, BNS 2023, and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, affirming, "My fight for constitutional rights will continue."

'No Home for Non-Vegetarians'

Ravindra Kharat stated that he had gone with his friends to inquire about purchasing a flat at the Shree Skyline project. At that time, he was informed that flats were only given to Jain and Marwadi people. He called it shocking that flats are being allocated based on caste and gender in violation of equal rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

"Furthermore, the representatives here told me that if you are Marathi, if you eat non-vegetarian food, and if your caste is not Jain or Marwadi, you cannot be given a flat," said Kharat. He claims this is a clear case of casteism, religious discrimination, and linguistic bias. Kharat has demanded action be taken against the concerned builder.

