 'Kisko Dikha Raha Hai?': Woman Confronts Pervert Watching P**n Beside Her At Mumbai’s Borivali Station | Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Kisko Dikha Raha Hai?': Woman Confronts Pervert Watching P**n Beside Her At Mumbai’s Borivali Station | Video Viral

'Kisko Dikha Raha Hai?': Woman Confronts Pervert Watching P**n Beside Her At Mumbai’s Borivali Station | Video Viral

The clip shared online captures the woman abusing and demanding answers from a perverted man as she questions his inappropriate behaviour.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A video of a woman confronting a young man at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station, for allegedly watching a pornographic video while sitting beside her, has gone viral on social media.

In the clip shared by mumbai.tv, it captures the woman abusing and demanding answers from pervert man as she questions his inappropriate behaviour. She can be heard saying, "Kisko Dikha raha hai yeh tu? Mere baju mein baithke kyu dekh raha hai? Terko yaha pe dikh raha nai hai ladies log hai. Why are you watching pron in a public place? Kisko dikha raha hai yeh video?" (“Who are you showing this to? Why are you watching it while sitting next to me? Women are sitting here, why are you watching porn in a public place? Who are you showing this video to?”)

Read Also
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening,...
article-image

Moments later, the man is seen getting up and running away from the spot. According to mumbai.tv report, his complaint was reported to the police.

Netizens React on Viral video

FPJ Shorts
Eurovision 2026 Controversy: Israel Cleared To Participate; Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia Boycott Over Gaza
Eurovision 2026 Controversy: Israel Cleared To Participate; Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia Boycott Over Gaza
Adorable Moment! Virat Kohli Dances Hand-In-Hand With Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video
Adorable Moment! Virat Kohli Dances Hand-In-Hand With Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video
'8th Vachan Added': Delhi Groom Adds Unexpected Twist To 7 Pheras Ceremony During Wedding; Bride's Reaction Goes Viral
'8th Vachan Added': Delhi Groom Adds Unexpected Twist To 7 Pheras Ceremony During Wedding; Bride's Reaction Goes Viral
Uttarakhand News: ‘Public Relations Plays A Vital Role In Understanding Soul Of India,’ Says Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.)
Uttarakhand News: ‘Public Relations Plays A Vital Role In Understanding Soul Of India,’ Says Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.)

Several users praised the woman for calling out the man’s behaviour, saying she did the right thing. They pointed out that watching obscene content or engaging in inappropriate acts in a public place is not only unacceptable but also a legal offence. One user wrote, "Great work, public place Watching dirty movies and doing dirty things. It is a crime legally." while another user commented saying, "Public place mein galat baat hain..."

Meanwhile, this incident came just days after, a video of a woman slapping a man for allegedly staring at her and making obscene gestures had gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Govandi Railway station on the Harbour Line in Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Dr Ambedkar’s Mumbai Memorial To Near Completion By Dec 2026 | All You...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Dr Ambedkar’s Mumbai Memorial To Near Completion By Dec 2026 | All You...

Vasai Student Death After 'Squat' Punishment: 3 Education Officials Suspended, School Found...

Vasai Student Death After 'Squat' Punishment: 3 Education Officials Suspended, School Found...

'Kisko Dikha Raha Hai?': Woman Confronts Pervert Watching P**n Beside Her At Mumbai’s Borivali...

'Kisko Dikha Raha Hai?': Woman Confronts Pervert Watching P**n Beside Her At Mumbai’s Borivali...

Over 700 Trees At Thane Mental Hospital Site Set For Axing Amid Redevelopment Plan

Over 700 Trees At Thane Mental Hospital Site Set For Axing Amid Redevelopment Plan

Thane Crime: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tribute Banner Allegedly Defaced In Bhiwandi’s Kavad Village;...

Thane Crime: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tribute Banner Allegedly Defaced In Bhiwandi’s Kavad Village;...