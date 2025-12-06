'Kisko Dikha Raha Hai?': Woman Confronts Pervert Watching P**n Beside Her At Mumbai’s Borivali Station | Video Viral

Mumbai: A video of a woman confronting a young man at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station, for allegedly watching a pornographic video while sitting beside her, has gone viral on social media.

In the clip shared by mumbai.tv, it captures the woman abusing and demanding answers from pervert man as she questions his inappropriate behaviour. She can be heard saying, "Kisko Dikha raha hai yeh tu? Mere baju mein baithke kyu dekh raha hai? Terko yaha pe dikh raha nai hai ladies log hai. Why are you watching pron in a public place? Kisko dikha raha hai yeh video?" (“Who are you showing this to? Why are you watching it while sitting next to me? Women are sitting here, why are you watching porn in a public place? Who are you showing this video to?”)

Moments later, the man is seen getting up and running away from the spot. According to mumbai.tv report, his complaint was reported to the police.

Netizens React on Viral video

Several users praised the woman for calling out the man’s behaviour, saying she did the right thing. They pointed out that watching obscene content or engaging in inappropriate acts in a public place is not only unacceptable but also a legal offence. One user wrote, "Great work, public place Watching dirty movies and doing dirty things. It is a crime legally." while another user commented saying, "Public place mein galat baat hain..."

Meanwhile, this incident came just days after, a video of a woman slapping a man for allegedly staring at her and making obscene gestures had gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Govandi Railway station on the Harbour Line in Mumbai.

