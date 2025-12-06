Vasai Student Death After 'Squat' Punishment: 3 Education Officials Suspended, School Found Operating Illegally

After a student’s death due to punishment in Vasai, three senior officials suspended; inquiry finds school operating illegally | File Photo

Vasai, Dec 06: In a major crackdown following the tragic death of a sixth-grade student, the Palghar Zilla Parishad has suspended three senior education officials in Vasai.

The officials were suspended for dereliction of duty, failing to ensure student safety, and not immediately reporting the incident to higher authorities. The suspension orders were issued by Manoj Ranade, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Palghar Zilla Parishad.

13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Punishment at School

The tragedy occurred at Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir in Sativali, Vasai (East). According to reports, a teacher had punished a group of students for arriving late to school by making them do squats (uthabasha).

A 13-year-old girl, studying in the sixth grade, fell ill due to the physical exertion caused by the punishment. She was transferred to Mumbai’s J.J. Hospital, where she passed away during treatment on November 15.

The death sparked widespread outrage. Following the incident, the Valiv police registered a case against the teacher involved and placed her under arrest.

Investigation Reveals Illegal Operations

Following the student's death, the District Education Department formed a committee to investigate the matter. The inquiry uncovered several irregularities regarding the school's operations.

The school was found to be conducting 9th and 10th-grade classes illegally within the building. The investigation revealed that the school building itself was unauthorized and operating on an unapproved site.

The inquiry highlighted a systemic failure, noting that the Taluka Education Department had taken no action against the school despite these unauthorized classes running for several years. This negligence raised serious questions about the administration of the education department.

Three Education Officials Suspended

Taking serious note of the findings and the gravity of the incident, CEO Manoj Ranade suspended the following three officials for negligence and failure to perform their supervisory duties:

Pandurang Galange: In-charge Block Education Officer (BEO), Vasai.

Kailas Chavan: Center Head (Kendra Pramukh), Valiv.

Rajendra Ubale: Extension Officer (Education), Vasai Panchayat Samiti.

