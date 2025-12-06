Over 700 Trees At Thane Mental Hospital Site Set For Axing Amid Redevelopment Plan |

Thane: While the controversy over tree cutting in Tapovan, Nashik, continues, more than 700 trees inside the Thane Regional Mental Hospital premises are now slated for removal. Although authorities claim that a portion of these trees will be replanted, doubts remain over whether the transplantation will actually be carried out.

Hospital Redevelopment Triggers Tree-Cutting Proposal

The existing building of the Thane Regional Mental Hospital has deteriorated significantly, prompting plans for a complete reconstruction. As part of this project, the old structure will be demolished.

The hospital premises currently host 1,614 trees of various indigenous species, but many of them fall within the proposed construction zone.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has sought permission from the Tree Authority Department of Thane Municipal Corporation to cut 724 trees. Of these, it has been claimed that 303 trees will be felled and 421 will be transplanted.

These include species such as jackfruit, Kailaspati, Ashoka, mango, almond, drumstick, coconut, palm, teak, bhokar, kanchan, ananta, behri mad, neem, chafa, and umbar.

Public Objections Invited

The Tree Authority Department has issued a public notice inviting objections and suggestions regarding the proposed tree cutting and transplantation plan. Citizens and environmental groups have begun raising concerns about the ecological impact and the feasibility of replanting such a large number of trees.

