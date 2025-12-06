Thane Crime: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tribute Banner Allegedly Defaced In Bhiwandi’s Kavad Village; Case Registered Against 2 Accused

Tribute banner of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar allegedly torn and replaced; Bhiwandi police register case, investigation on | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 06: An incident that has hurt public sentiments and raised concerns over social harmony was reported from Kavad village in Bhiwandi taluka, where a tribute banner installed to honour Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvan Day was allegedly defaced by antisocial elements. Following widespread outrage, Bhiwandi Taluka Police have registered a case against two individuals in connection with the incident.

Banner Allegedly Torn, Replaced With Personal Photos

According to the police complaint, followers of Dr Ambedkar had put up a tribute banner at Kavad Naka to commemorate the Mahaparinirvan Day of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

However, the banner was allegedly torn down with malicious intent and later replaced by banners displaying personal photographs, an act that sparked anger and resentment among members of the Ambedkarite community.

Accused Identified, Complaint Filed by RPI Secular Leader

The accused have been identified as Rohit Das, alias Barfi, and Anil Khopkar, residents of Dumada Pada. The complaint was lodged by Vijay Bhoir, a resident of Kavad village and Taluka President of RPI Secular, who alleged that the accused deliberately insulted Dr Ambedkar by damaging the tribute banner and misusing the site for self-promotion.

RPI Condemns Act as Divisive; Demands Action

Condemning the incident, Advocate Kiran Channe of RPI Secular stated that the act was carried out by individuals with a divisive and casteist mindset, aimed at disturbing social harmony.

He warned that names of other accomplices have also emerged and demanded immediate arrest of all those involved. He further cautioned that failure to take prompt action would lead to a strong democratic protest.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Confirming the development, Senior Police Inspector Harshvardhan Barve of Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station said that a case has been registered against both accused and assured that a thorough investigation is underway. “Strict action will be taken against the culprits as per law,” he said.

