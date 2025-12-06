 Thane To Get Third Auditorium; Groundbreaking At Wagbil Likely Mid-December
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane To Get Third Auditorium; Groundbreaking At Wagbil Likely Mid-December

Thane To Get Third Auditorium; Groundbreaking At Wagbil Likely Mid-December

A state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed on 7,350 sq. m. of land at Wagbil on Ghodbunder Road. Various development projects in Thane city are scheduled to be inaugurated on December 16 or 17, and the groundbreaking for the new auditorium will take place during this event, Sarnaik said.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Thane To Get Third Auditorium; Groundbreaking At Wagbil Likely Mid-December |

Thane: After the Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar auditoriums, Thane is now set to get its third major auditorium. The new facility will come up in the Ghodbunder area, and its groundbreaking ceremony will be held soon, informed Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik during a review of ongoing Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) projects.

Groundbreaking Ceremony

A state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed on 7,350 sq. m. of land at Wagbil on Ghodbunder Road. Various development projects in Thane city are scheduled to be inaugurated on December 16 or 17, and the groundbreaking for the new auditorium will take place during this event, Sarnaik said.

Various Works Underway

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Malti Chahar Opens Up On Romance Rumour With Pranit More, 'Usne Meri Tareef Bhi Ki Thi'
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Malti Chahar Opens Up On Romance Rumour With Pranit More, 'Usne Meri Tareef Bhi Ki Thi'
IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal Marks A Major Career Milestone With Stunning Maiden ODI Hundred In Visakhapatnam; Video
IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal Marks A Major Career Milestone With Stunning Maiden ODI Hundred In Visakhapatnam; Video
IndiGo Crisis: 14 Flights Cancelled At Goa’s Dabolim Airport; Tourism Hit As FLY91 Adds Extra Services
IndiGo Crisis: 14 Flights Cancelled At Goa’s Dabolim Airport; Tourism Hit As FLY91 Adds Extra Services
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar

Several development projects within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits are currently in progress. Most are in their final stages. The inauguration of these projects, along with the groundbreaking for the Wagbil theatre, will be carried out by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rejuvenation of Wells

A project has been launched to rejuvenate 67 wells across Thane. In addition, multiple crematoriums have been beautified, and a pet crematorium has also been constructed. The Balasaheb Thackeray Digital Aquarium is being developed, and new jogging tracks will be created at various locations for morning walkers.

Read Also
Thane: Woman Acquitted Of Murder In 2019 Child Death Case, Jailed For Evidence Tampering
article-image

Solar Dust Concept to Be Implemented

Around 96 tonnes of wet waste generated daily in Thane is being processed into fertilizer at a project in Gaumukh, which officials said is the first such fertilizer production project in the state. To further address the city’s waste management challenges, the Solar Dust concept will be introduced. These and other development works were reviewed during the meeting.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered...

Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered...

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten...

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Over 6,000 Citizens Visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial In...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Over 6,000 Citizens Visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial In...

Thane News: Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work; City Faces Disruptions

Thane News: Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work; City Faces Disruptions