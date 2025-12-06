Thane To Get Third Auditorium; Groundbreaking At Wagbil Likely Mid-December |

Thane: After the Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar auditoriums, Thane is now set to get its third major auditorium. The new facility will come up in the Ghodbunder area, and its groundbreaking ceremony will be held soon, informed Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik during a review of ongoing Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) projects.

Groundbreaking Ceremony

A state-of-the-art auditorium will be constructed on 7,350 sq. m. of land at Wagbil on Ghodbunder Road. Various development projects in Thane city are scheduled to be inaugurated on December 16 or 17, and the groundbreaking for the new auditorium will take place during this event, Sarnaik said.

Various Works Underway

Several development projects within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits are currently in progress. Most are in their final stages. The inauguration of these projects, along with the groundbreaking for the Wagbil theatre, will be carried out by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rejuvenation of Wells

A project has been launched to rejuvenate 67 wells across Thane. In addition, multiple crematoriums have been beautified, and a pet crematorium has also been constructed. The Balasaheb Thackeray Digital Aquarium is being developed, and new jogging tracks will be created at various locations for morning walkers.

Solar Dust Concept to Be Implemented

Around 96 tonnes of wet waste generated daily in Thane is being processed into fertilizer at a project in Gaumukh, which officials said is the first such fertilizer production project in the state. To further address the city’s waste management challenges, the Solar Dust concept will be introduced. These and other development works were reviewed during the meeting.

