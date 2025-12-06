Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Dr Ambedkar’s Mumbai Memorial To Near Completion By Dec 2026 | All You Need To Know

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, December 6, said all efforts will be taken to ensure completion of the grand memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill in Mumbai's Dadar area by next year. While speaking at a function at Dadar's 'Chaityabhoomi' to mark the 69th Mahaparinirvan Day (death anniversary), the CM said, "Construction work is on, and all efforts will be taken to complete it by December 6 next year."

A Colossus of Equality is rising over Dadar



The skies over Dadar now reveal a sight many have waited a lifetime to witness — the under-construction 450-foot memorial to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, taking shape very close to the sacred ground of Chaityabhoomi.



All You Need to Know About Dr Baba Saheb Memorial At Indu Mill

- The under-construction 450-foot memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, taking shape very close to the sacred ground of Chaityabhoomi, features a 350-foot-tall statue and a 100-foot-high pedestal.

- A steel and bronze statue, standing 350 feet tall, is being prepared in Ghaziabad by the firm of renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, a Maharashtra Bhushan and Padma Bhushan awardee.

- More than 1,478 tonnes of steel and 107 tonnes of bronze have already been procured; intricate bronze panels covering 661 square metres are complete.

- The 4-hectare memorial also features a 1,000-seater auditorium, a research centre with seminar halls, a library, a meditation area, a promenade, a Parikrama Path, two-story parking area.

- In an update by MMRDA, it stated that over 54 per cent of the work on the monument is complete.

- The Maharashtra govt had in 2013 appointed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the development of the memorial on a 4.84-hectare plot. Its 'bhoomi pujan' was held on October 11, 2015, at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

- The site is close to 'Chaityabhoomi', where lakhs of followers converge every year on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Ambedkar. He died on this day in 1956.

Opposition Question Delay In Construction

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule has questioned the delay in the construction of the memorial complex. While speaking to reporters

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute at 'Chaityabhoomi' on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar, she said, "Even after land was given for the grand memorial, why is it taking so long to complete it? Big road and infrastructure projects of the state are being completed, but this memorial is a place of faith for all of us. Why is it still not complete? The state government must answer."

