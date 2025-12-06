Mumbai Civic Row: MLA Mihir Kotecha Demands Cancellation Of ₹550-Crore Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project Over Poor Work & Rising AQI

MLA Mihir Kotecha inspects GMLR stretch, alleges poor work and pollution rise; seeks termination of ₹550-cr contract | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 06: The poor-quality work on the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is contributing to Mulund’s deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI), alleged local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha on Saturday. He has also urged BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to cancel the Rs 550-crore contract allotted for the work.

Inspection Reveals Nearly 100 Violations

On Friday, Kotecha inspected a 2-km stretch from Amar Nagar to Nahur along with civic engineers, project consultants, ward officials and solid-waste management staff.

“During the inspection, nearly 100 violations were identified. Project engineers also acknowledged that around 40 letters had been issued to the contractor regarding these violations, and that the BMC had levied a Rs 1-crore fine. Yet, despite repeated warnings and penalties, there has been no improvement in the quality of work,” Kotecha said.

AQI Worsens to 156; MLA Seeks Contract Cancellation

On Saturday, Mulund’s AQI stood at 156, considered unhealthy for residents. “Dust, polluted air, and poor-quality work on the project are major contributors to this deterioration,” Kotecha said.

He added that due to substandard work and contractor negligence, residents are deprived of clean air. “This poses a serious health risk. The BMC chief must immediately cancel the Rs 550-crore contract,” he demanded.

Safety Concerns Raised Over GMLR Phase 3 Flyovers

The contract to build three flyovers under Phase 3 of the GMLR project—including elevated structures at Ratnagiri Hotel in Goregaon, Khindipada in Mulund, and Dr Hegdewar Chowk in Mulund—was awarded in 2022. However, Kotecha raised serious safety concerns along the elevated sections, highlighting the lack of barricades, railings and adequate lighting, which poses a life-threatening risk of 20–25 feet falls for commuters.

The 12.2 km-long GMLR will connect Mumbai’s Western and Eastern Express Highways, reducing travel time from 75 minutes to just 25 minutes.

