Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028

Mumbai: Excavation for the launching shaft of the 5.3-km, triple-lane twin tunnel under the ambitious Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is advancing swiftly in Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon. Covering an area of 100 × 50 meters and reaching a depth of 10 meters, the work includes rock anchoring to stabilise the excavation walls. Operating 24×7 on a war footing, the project aims for completion by December 2028.

Tunnel Boring Machines to Begin Work in 2026

The 200 m long, 50 m wide, and 35 m deep launching shaft will serve as the entry point for lowering and assembling the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs). Two advanced TBMs are required for the twin tunnels. All components of the first TBM have arrived, but tunnelling will commence in August 2026. Components of the second TBM are expected by December 2025, with assembly completed by October 2026, after which mining operations will begin.

Engineering Feat: Largest Tunnels in Mumbai Region

"The triple-lane box tunnel presents significant engineering challenges. Using TBMs, about 5.3 km of twin tunnels will be excavated, with the total length, including the box tunnel, reaching 6.62 km. Each tunnel will have an external diameter of approximately 14.42 m. Once completed, these will be the largest tunnels ever constructed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," according to an on-site official.

Project to Ease Traffic Across North Mumbai

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, "The GMLR is the fourth major connector between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs and will significantly ease traffic in North Mumbai. A new link road will be constructed from Dadasaheb Phalke Film City to Mulund, connecting the Western Mumbai Coastal Road to Malad Mindspace and directly to Airoli. This signal-free route will enable congestion-free travel from Malad to Airoli, substantially reducing travel time and easing traffic on existing routes."

Mega Infrastructure Project to Transform City Travel

The Rs 14,000-crore, 12.2 km-long GMLR will connect Mumbai’s Western and Eastern Express Highways, reducing travel time from 75 minutes to just 25 minutes. Phase 3(B) of the project, costing Rs 6,500 crore, includes a 1.22 km triple-lane box tunnel at Film City and twin tunnels beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This 6.62 km corridor, lying 20–160 m underground, will feature interconnections every 300 m, providing seamless east-west connectivity across the city.

