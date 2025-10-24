Supreme Court To Hear BMC Plea For Cutting More Trees For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project On October 27

Representational image |

The Supreme Court is set to hear on October 27 a fresh plea filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking permission to fell more trees for the ongoing Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. The civic body has assured that the felling will be carried out subject to compensatory afforestation, according to a PTI report.

Earlier, on August 14, the apex court had allowed the BMC’s Tree Authority to cut 95 trees for the project’s development. The new plea seeks approval to remove additional trees to expedite the first phase of construction.

CJI-Led Bench To Hear The Matter After Diwali Break

As per the Supreme Court’s official website, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi will take up the matter on Monday, when the court resumes work after the Diwali vacation.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing on October 16, when counsel for the BMC highlighted that additional tree removal was necessary to continue project work. The bench, led by the Chief Justice, agreed to consider the request for a detailed hearing.

Compensatory Afforestation Assurances

The BMC, in its earlier submissions, has reiterated its commitment to compensatory afforestation in line with environmental regulations. The civic body has also promised geo-tagging of saplings planted in lieu of the felled trees, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Officials maintain that the proposed tree felling is limited to areas essential for construction and that new plantations will offset the ecological impact.

GMLR Project To Reduce Travel Time, Ease Traffic

The Goregaon–Mulund Link Road is one of Mumbai’s most ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at connecting the Western Express Highway with the Eastern Express Highway. Once completed, it will significantly cut travel time between Goregaon and Mulund from 75 minutes to around 25 minutes.

The 13-kilometre link road will offer a direct east–west corridor easing congestion across Mumbai’s suburban belt. It will also improve access to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, Airoli, and Kalyan–Dombivli municipal areas.

Boost To Connectivity And Air Quality

BMC officials claim the project will not only enhance connectivity across suburbs but also contribute to fuel savings and improved air quality. They describe the initiative as part of Mumbai’s long-term infrastructure vision — one that aims to enhance the city’s transport efficiency and raise the quality of urban living for its residents.

