MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Parks Department to cut 320 trees and replant 386 as part of the Eastern Freeway expansion project between Ghatkopar and Thane. The expansion, aimed at easing congestion on the Eastern Express Highway and reducing travel time, marks a major step toward improving connectivity in the eastern suburbs.

According to MMRDA officials, the project involves constructing a 12.9 km, 40-meter-wide freeway at an estimated cost of ₹2,662 crore. The agency has assured that no illegal tree cutting will occur and that the replanting process will follow scientific methods to ensure tree survival and long-term maintenance. Additionally, MMRDA plans to plant 4,175 new trees across open spaces in the project area to compensate for the environmental impact.

Also Watch

Officials stated that the alignment of the proposed road was also altered to save 127 Pink Trumpet trees located along the Vikhroli–Ghatkopar stretch of the Eastern Express Highway, according to report by Loksatta. The joint inspection conducted by the BMC’s Parks Department confirmed that only the affected trees will be removed and that compensatory afforestation will take place within and around the project zone.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to clear 1,694 slum structures in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar to make way for the freeway expansion. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has already completed the verification process of eligible residents, and relocation funds have been transferred. The demolition work is expected to begin by December, after which the MMRDA will start construction.

The project, awarded to Navyug Engineering, is expected to begin early next year and be completed within four years. Once finished, it will significantly reduce travel time between Thane and Ghatkopar while balancing infrastructure growth with environmental responsibility.