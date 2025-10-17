 MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar

MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar

The MMRDA has obtained BMC's approval to cut 320 trees and replant 386 for the Eastern Freeway expansion, improving connectivity and reducing congestion. The 12.9 km project will cost ₹2,662 crore, with 4,175 new trees to be planted.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Parks Department to cut 320 trees and replant 386 as part of the Eastern Freeway expansion project between Ghatkopar and Thane. The expansion, aimed at easing congestion on the Eastern Express Highway and reducing travel time, marks a major step toward improving connectivity in the eastern suburbs.

According to MMRDA officials, the project involves constructing a 12.9 km, 40-meter-wide freeway at an estimated cost of ₹2,662 crore. The agency has assured that no illegal tree cutting will occur and that the replanting process will follow scientific methods to ensure tree survival and long-term maintenance. Additionally, MMRDA plans to plant 4,175 new trees across open spaces in the project area to compensate for the environmental impact.

Also Watch

Officials stated that the alignment of the proposed road was also altered to save 127 Pink Trumpet trees located along the Vikhroli–Ghatkopar stretch of the Eastern Express Highway, according to report by Loksatta. The joint inspection conducted by the BMC’s Parks Department confirmed that only the affected trees will be removed and that compensatory afforestation will take place within and around the project zone.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
A Journey Down Memory Lane! Inside Visuals Of MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium Goes Viral; Video
A Journey Down Memory Lane! Inside Visuals Of MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium Goes Viral; Video
Masaba Gupta Shares About 'Cortisol Levels Shooting Up': What It Means and How Home-Cooked Food Can Help
Masaba Gupta Shares About 'Cortisol Levels Shooting Up': What It Means and How Home-Cooked Food Can Help

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to clear 1,694 slum structures in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar to make way for the freeway expansion. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has already completed the verification process of eligible residents, and relocation funds have been transferred. The demolition work is expected to begin by December, after which the MMRDA will start construction.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Nearly 1,700 Slums Near Ghatkopar To Be Cleared By December For Eastern Freeway...
article-image

The project, awarded to Navyug Engineering, is expected to begin early next year and be completed within four years. Once finished, it will significantly reduce travel time between Thane and Ghatkopar while balancing infrastructure growth with environmental responsibility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online

Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online

'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For...

'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For...

'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Cab Driver Asked Personal...

'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Cab Driver Asked Personal...

MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar

MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore