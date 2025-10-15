 Mumbai News: Nearly 1,700 Slums Near Ghatkopar To Be Cleared By December For Eastern Freeway Expansion
The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar rehabilitation project in Ghatkopar has commenced, marking a key redevelopment step. Six buildings are under construction, and authorities plan to clear 1,694 slums for the Eastern Freeway expansion.

Eastern Freeway | X

Mumbai: The first phase of the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar rehabilitation project in Ghatkopar has officially begun, marking a major milestone in one of Mumbai’s long-pending redevelopment plans. With the construction of six rehabilitated buildings underway, authorities are now preparing to clear 1,694 slums in the second phase to make way for the expansion of the Eastern Freeway between Ghatkopar and Thane.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has requested the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to vacate the affected slum areas by December to enable construction to begin early next year.

Senior officials from the SRA said that the process of verifying the eligibility of slum residents has been completed, and the MMRDA has already transferred funds for two years’ rent to the authority to facilitate relocation, according to report by Loksatta.

The MMRDA plans to construct a 12.955 km long, 40-meter wide Eastern Freeway at an estimated cost of Rs 2,662 crore. The project, awarded to Navyug Engineering, aims to reduce travel time between Ghatkopar and Thane and ease traffic congestion in the eastern suburbs.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, recently laid the foundation stone for the project. The rehabilitation of over 4,000 slums has already begun under the first phase.

Authorities expect the removal of 1,694 slums under the second phase to start in December, after which the land will be handed over to the MMRDA. The expansion work is likely to begin in early 2026 and is expected to be completed within four years. Once finished, the Thane–Ghatkopar journey will be smoother and significantly faster, officials said.

