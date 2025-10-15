 Diwali 2025: Take Metro 3 To Skip Traffic If Shopping In Dadar, Kalbadevi Or Crawford Market | Know Where To Get Off
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
As the festive rush begins in Mumbai, the Mumbai Traffic Police have shared an important travel advisory encouraging citizens to use the Metro 3 Aqua Line for smooth and congestion-free travel. In a post on X, the department appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid traffic snarls and make the most of the newly operational Metro 3 route, which connects major shopping hubs across the city.

The post read, “This pre-festive season, beat the rush with the @MumbaiMetro3 Aqua Line! Enjoy a quick, cool, and congestion-free ride to your favourite shopping spots like Dadar and Crawford Market. Travel smart. Shop happy. Ride the Metro 3 Aqua Line.”

Easier Access To Mumbai’s Busiest Shopping Hubs

With Diwali shopping in full swing, traditional markets such as Crawford Market, Kalbadevi, and Dadar are witnessing heavy crowds and traffic congestion. The Metro 3 Aqua Line provides easy access to these hotspots through nearby stations, Shivaji Park and Siddhivinayak stations for Dadar and Kalbadevi or CSMT for Crawford Market.

Officials said that using the Metro instead of private vehicles or cabs will not only save time but also help reduce traffic density in central areas.

Traffic Police Promote Smarter, Safer Travel

Mumbai’s roads are expected to see a significant spike in vehicles during the festive period, particularly in market-heavy zones. The traffic police have urged citizens to “travel smart and stay safe”, encouraging the use of public transport wherever possible.

They also reminded commuters that parking near crowded markets may be limited and advised people to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.

Metro 3 Aqua Line: A Game Changer For City Commuters

The newly inaugurated Metro 3 Aqua Line, connecting key parts of South and Central Mumbai, has already become a popular alternative for daily commuters. With air-conditioned comfort, reduced travel time, and reliable connectivity, it is quickly proving to be the city’s newest travel lifeline, especially during the festive rush.

