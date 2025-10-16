'Bottles Thrown, Clothes Torn': Clash Erupts During ST Co-Operative Bank Meeting In Mumbai; 6 Injured

Mumbai: Bottle Throwing, Verbal Abuse & Fistfights Erupt At ST Bank Board Meeting; Video Viral |

A violent clash broke out during the board meeting of the ST Co-operative Bank at Mumbai Central on Wednesday (October 15). The confrontation occurred between members of Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte’s panel and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul’s panel.

What began as a heated argument over allegations of corruption and inappropriate behavior soon turned violent bottles were thrown, punches exchanged, and abusive language used. At least five to six people were reportedly injured, and both groups are in the process of lodging complaints at the Nagpada Police Station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Allegations of Corruption and Misconduct

According to sources, the meeting at the bank’s headquarters started with a discussion on corruption issues. Members of the Adsul panel accused the Sadavarte group of financial irregularities, while Sadavarte’s panel countered with allegations of obscene behavior toward female staff members by Adsul’s group.

Bottles Thrown, Clothes Torn Amid Chaos

The situation spiraled out of control when a bottle was thrown, triggering a full-blown physical altercation. The clash included shoving, tearing of clothes, and verbal abuse. Some members who attempted to record videos of the brawl were allegedly targeted with bottles as well.

Police Intervention and Cross-Complaints

Following the chaos, teams from the Nagpada Police Station rushed to the scene and began an investigation. The injured members were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both groups have filed cross-complaints, and further inquiries are underway to determine the sequence of events and identify those responsible.