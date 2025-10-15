Navi Mumbai News: Jana Natya Manch To Stage Socially Relevant Play 'Kabhi Na Khatm Hota Kaam' On October 17 In Belapur

Jana Natya Manch’s socially conscious play “Kabhi Na Khatm Hota Kaam” to be staged in Navi Mumbai on October 17 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The renowned theatre group Jana Natya Manch (Jan Natya Manch), known for its impactful plays highlighting social realities, will present its latest production “Kabhi Na Khatm Hota Kaam” in Navi Mumbai.

Event Details

The performance will take place on Friday, October 17, at 7:00 PM at Kairali Hall, Plot No. 3, Sector 8A, CBD Belapur, with free entry for all. Founded by the eminent theatre personality Safdar Hashmi, Jana Natya Manch has earned recognition nationwide for socially conscious theatre.

Theme of the Play

The play “Kabhi Na Khatm Hota Kaam” sheds light on the exploitation of the working class, women workers, and the ongoing struggles of laborers. In today’s rapidly urbanizing environment, and with the challenges faced by unorganized workers, this production carries special significance.

Organisers and Social Relevance

The event is organized jointly by the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Domestic Workers’ Union (CITU).

Cultural Dialogue on Social Issues

Through this play, Jana Natya Manch aims to initiate a direct and effective dialogue on societal inequalities, the rights of women workers, and issues affecting the labor class.

Coordinator Rekha Deshpande emphasized that the cultural initiative is expected to spark a wave of reflection in Navi Mumbai, fostering a more supportive social system for labor justice, and urged everyone to attend.

