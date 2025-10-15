Bombay HC Release Of Former Vasai-Virar Commissioner Anil Pawar, But Money Laundering Probe Under PMLA Continues | FilePhoto

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to appeal against Wednesday's order of Bombay High Court which declared the arrest of former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar as “illegal.” Sources in ED told FPJ that they will take a final decision regarding the appeal after studying the certified copy of the HC order. These sources said even though the arrest has been declared invalid, the charges against Pawar remain valid and the prosecution complaint continues to stand. The ED has already filed a detailed chargesheet against Pawar and other accused.

Pawar, in his statement recorded by the ED, denied allegations of accepting bribes to overlook unauthorised constructions and encroachments. He maintained that the municipal administration followed a structured enforcement framework. Spot inspections were conducted by Junior Engineers and Assistant Municipal Commissioners (AMCs), and demolition orders were executed wherever buildings lacked proper permissions. For large-scale or sensitive demolitions, Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) and Additional Deputy Municipal Commissioners (ADMCs) supervised operations.

“As Commissioner, I oversaw the entire demolition and enforcement framework,” Pawar told the ED. He added that complaints regarding illegal constructions were first forwarded to the concerned AMCs for preliminary verification, followed by inspections, issuance of legal notices, and demolition action wherever necessary, ensuring that all actions were carried out within the legal procedure framework.

The ED’s prosecution complaint, however, presents a contrasting account, citing statements of whistleblower Y.S. Reddy. According to Reddy, Assistant Municipal Commissioners were appointed by the Municipal Commissioner, and clerical staff were often given charge of AMCs, working directly under the Commissioner’s directions. Reddy stated that ward committees oversaw areas where large-scale unauthorised construction frequently occurred, yet AMCs were expected to only monitor and report to higher authorities without taking enforcement action.

Reddy further alleged that Pawar, who holds exclusive powers under Section 152 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act to deal with unauthorised constructions, did not exercise these powers. Instead, Pawar allegedly directed AMCs not to act against builders from whom he received illegal gratification, collecting bribes through AMCs and other staff. According to the prosecution complaint, the alleged bribe rates per square foot were:

. Municipal Commissioner’: Rs 50 per sq.ft

. Additional Municipal Commissioners: Rs 30 per sq.ft

. Deputy Municipal Commissioners : Rs 20 per sq.ft

. Assistant Municipal Commissioners and other staff: Rs 50 per sq.ft

ED officials also recorded statements from AMC-rank officers, who said their powers to act against illegal constructions were heavily restricted by Pawar and senior officers. Approval from the Commissioner was required for demolition, and notices under the MRTP Act were often issued without stringent enforcement. Pawar reportedly issued an internal order mandating that his approval be obtained before any action to demolish unauthorised constructions.

AMCs said that between January 2022 and July 2025, whenever they attempted action against unauthorised construction in their wards, builders claimed protection from Pawar. Officers were then instructed by DMCs to withdraw, following Pawar’s directions. Bribes were reportedly routed through liaisons, benefiting Pawar and other senior officials.

Regarding bribe distribution, AMC officers stated that builders occasionally handed sums through liaisons as part of the ward’s share, with the majority reaching Pawar and senior officials. Payments to ward committees were reportedly Rs 10–15 per sq fta fraction of the amounts collected by higher-ranking officers.

