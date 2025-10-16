Mumbai News: 'Save SGNP' Movement Gains Momentum Online As Citizens, Activists And Adivasis Unite Against Draft Master Plan

Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Wikipedia

A mass movement is gaining momentum on the internet to save the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) from destruction due to proposed construction activities. Citizens, green activists, and Adivasi community members have joined hands to educate and mobilise people to oppose the draft zonal master plan for development in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) surrounding the national park.

Commonly referred to as Mumbai’s green lungs, SGNP spreads across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, with the largest portion of around 35 km falling under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In 2016, the Ministry of Environment categorised the area surrounding the park as an eco-sensitive zone, prohibiting land use for developmental purposes.

Civic Body’s Plan Sparks Public Outrage

Recently, the BMC released a draft zonal master plan aiming to promote eco-tourism and boost sustainable development within the ESZ. According to the plan, 34% of the ESZ comprises forest areas, while the remaining 66% is underdeveloped land.

However, citizens and environmentalists have raised alarms about the proposed development, warning that it could cause habitat destruction, tribal displacement, and irreversible ecological damage to the protected area.

Digital Campaign Launched via Dedicated Website

To mobilise larger participation, activists have launched a dual-language website — savesgnp.org — that educates people about the draft plan and its possible ecological impact. The website encourages citizens to sign a petition demanding that the plan be scrapped and provides pre-drafted emails for submission to BMC and other concerned authorities.

By Wednesday evening, around 10,000 people had signed the petition through the website.

A member of the website’s design team told The Free Press Journal, “The youth are very agitated and concerned about SGNP’s ecology. We created a one-stop platform for people to learn about the issue, register their protest, and even send personal emails to officials.”

Concerns Over Real Estate and Ecological Impact

The website outlines several environmental objections to the plan, alleging that it creates sub-zones within the ESZ and opens up forest land for real estate development, thereby defeating the purpose of a buffer zone meant to protect the park.

It also highlights the lack of scientific data such as land-cover analysis, biodiversity mapping, and vulnerability assessments, accusing planners of ignoring sensitive habitats and wildlife corridors, including the Tungareshwar–SGNP route. Activists also argue that the vague definition of “eco-tourism” could allow hotels and resorts to come up, further harming the ecosystem.

Adivasi Community Raises Social and Legal Concerns

The website also amplifies social objections raised by Adivasi residents living within the ESZs of SGNP and Aarey Forest. It claims the plan misrepresents at least 27 tribal settlements by labelling them as “slums” and was released only in English, making it inaccessible to many non-English-speaking communities.

Dinesh Habale, president of the Adivasi Haq Samvardhan Samiti, told The Free Press Journal that many Adivasis were unaware of the draft due to the language barrier. “We have been living here for generations and tilling the land, yet our homes are not demarcated. The authorities haven’t informed us where we’ll be relocated if development takes place,” he said, adding that the community also fears the impact on wildlife.

Activists Warn of Forest Fragmentation

Amrita Bhattacharjee, founding member of the Aarey Conservation Group, warned that the plan divides the ESZ into three zones, with strict regulations applying only to a small portion. “The BMC seems to be opening up large tracts of land for construction in the name of eco-tourism. This will fragment the forest and monetise it,” she said.