Sonakshi Sinha To Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Vikram Phadnis' 35th Anniversary Fashion Show In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | October 15, 2025

Bollywood stars dazzled at Indian designer Vikram Phadnis' 35th-anniversary fashion show in Mumbai on October 14. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen oozed chic elegance in a stunning black lace saree, paired with full-sleeves blouse and dangling earrings

Sonakshi Sinha walked the red carpet in a red Anarkali set, while her husband Zaheer Iqbal complemented her in black sherwani

Nushrratt Bharuccha kept things minimal yet elegant in a black midi dress, complemented with dainty jewels

Rhea Chakraborty looked jaw-dropping in a peach-hued embellished saree, completed with dangling jhumkas

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were the perfect couple in traditional ensembles

Taapsee Pannu attended the show in a black lace six-yard, styled with a corset blouse and black gloves

Bipasha Basu also joined the show in a black and red look

Thanks For Reading!

Is This Natasa Stankovic's 'Revenge Dress'? Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Wows In Daring Off-Shoulder...
Find out More