Sonakshi Sinha To Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Vikram Phadnis' 35th Anniversary Fashion Show In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | October 15, 2025
Bollywood stars dazzled at Indian designer Vikram Phadnis' 35th-anniversary fashion show in Mumbai on October 14. Take a look:
Sushmita Sen oozed chic elegance in a stunning black lace saree, paired with full-sleeves blouse and dangling earrings
Sonakshi Sinha walked the red carpet in a red Anarkali set, while her husband Zaheer Iqbal complemented her in black sherwani
Nushrratt Bharuccha kept things minimal yet elegant in a black midi dress, complemented with dainty jewels
Rhea Chakraborty looked jaw-dropping in a peach-hued embellished saree, completed with dangling jhumkas
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were the perfect couple in traditional ensembles
Taapsee Pannu attended the show in a black lace six-yard, styled with a corset blouse and black gloves
Bipasha Basu also joined the show in a black and red look
Thanks For Reading!