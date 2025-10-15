Is This Natasa Stankovic's 'Revenge Dress'? Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Wows In Daring Off-Shoulder Black Dress At Fashion Show

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 15, 2025
Natasa Stankovic made a chic appearance at designer Vikram Phadnis' 35th-anniversary fashion show in Mumbai on October 14, turning heads with her bold, black look that screamed “revenge dress energy"
The actor-model sashayed down the red carpet in a black dress featuring an off-shoulder, a deep V-cut neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette and a dramatic thigh-high slit
Natasa accentuated her look with a bejewelled diamond necklace, dangling earrings, a statement bracelet, a sleek black clutch, and strappy stilettos
Her make up was all about radiant minimalism with a luminous base, soft blush, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lips that complemented the outfit's sultry vibe
She kept her locks open and center-parted, giving off an effortless yet polished look that tied the entire ensemble together
Her showstopping appearance comes just days after ex-husband Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with 24-year-old model Mahika Sharma
This risqué look makes fans wonder if this was Natasa’s statement-making “revenge dress” moment
