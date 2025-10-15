 Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram Phadnis Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSalman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram Phadnis Show

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram Phadnis Show

Salman Khan turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis, who marked 35 years in the industry with a glittering showcase in Mumbai on Monday night.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Salman Khan turns showstopper at Mumbai show |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a grand return to the runway, proving that his style and charisma truly never go out of fashion. The actor turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis, who marked 35 years in the industry with a glittering showcase in Mumbai on Monday night (October 14). As the lights dimmed and the music swelled, Salman took centre stage — and as expected, the crowd erupted.

Salman Khan’s comeback to the ramp

After years away from the fashion scene, Salman’s appearance brought a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans. He graced the runway for Phadnis’ show, titled Ananta, which celebrated timeless craftsmanship and luxury couture. While his appearance shocked fans, it was his sherwani look that did the talking.

Take a look:

FPJ Shorts
New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Raise Concerns, Limit Full Access To Provident Fund Savings
New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Raise Concerns, Limit Full Access To Provident Fund Savings
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km Traffic Jam
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km Traffic Jam
NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh Trainees Unemployed
NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh Trainees Unemployed
Modi Govt Launches ₹5 Lakh Credit Card For Small Businesses, Know How It Can Benefit You
Modi Govt Launches ₹5 Lakh Credit Card For Small Businesses, Know How It Can Benefit You
Read Also
Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda's ₹3,550 Birthday Outfit With Ahaan Panday Proves Style Doesn't Need...
article-image

Decoding Salman's show-stopper look

Salman closed the show in an exquisite black sherwani set that blended classic Indian tailoring with modern finesse. The ensemble featured an open-front bandhgala jacket, adorned with intricate floral embroidery in gold and pink tones. The jacket, with its structured shoulders and side slits, gave his frame a sharp and commanding silhouette.

Beneath the jacket, he wore a simple black kurta with full sleeves and minimal detailing, paired with relaxed Pathani-style trousers that added a regal, old-world charm. Completing the look were sleek black dress shoes and his signature slicked-back hair paired with a neatly groomed moustache, a look that exuded quiet power and polish.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Kriti Sanon: Hottest Looks From Filmfare Awards 2025
article-image

Star-studded gala

The evening wasn’t just about fashion; it was a moment of celebration and reunion. Salman’s presence reunited him with long-time friend and former co-star Sushmita Sen, who also attended the event. The show drew an elite Bollywood crowd, including Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and many others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram...

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram...

'I'm Very Excited About Lighting Up Times Square This Diwali 2025': Anjana Padmanabhan, First-Ever...

'I'm Very Excited About Lighting Up Times Square This Diwali 2025': Anjana Padmanabhan, First-Ever...

Diwali 2025: Why Buying Gold & Silver On Dhanteras Invites Good Fortune; What Is The Most Auspicious...

Diwali 2025: Why Buying Gold & Silver On Dhanteras Invites Good Fortune; What Is The Most Auspicious...

Maria Grazia Chiuri Appointed As Fendi’s New Chief Creative Officer After Nearly A Decade At Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri Appointed As Fendi’s New Chief Creative Officer After Nearly A Decade At Dior

Inside Sara Tendulkar's 28th Birthday Bash: SEE PICS

Inside Sara Tendulkar's 28th Birthday Bash: SEE PICS