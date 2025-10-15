Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! Actor's Floral Sherwani Steals The Spotlight At Vikram Phadnis Show

Salman Khan turns showstopper at Mumbai show |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a grand return to the runway, proving that his style and charisma truly never go out of fashion. The actor turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis, who marked 35 years in the industry with a glittering showcase in Mumbai on Monday night (October 14). As the lights dimmed and the music swelled, Salman took centre stage — and as expected, the crowd erupted.

Salman Khan’s comeback to the ramp

After years away from the fashion scene, Salman’s appearance brought a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans. He graced the runway for Phadnis’ show, titled Ananta, which celebrated timeless craftsmanship and luxury couture. While his appearance shocked fans, it was his sherwani look that did the talking.

Take a look:

Decoding Salman's show-stopper look

Salman closed the show in an exquisite black sherwani set that blended classic Indian tailoring with modern finesse. The ensemble featured an open-front bandhgala jacket, adorned with intricate floral embroidery in gold and pink tones. The jacket, with its structured shoulders and side slits, gave his frame a sharp and commanding silhouette.

Beneath the jacket, he wore a simple black kurta with full sleeves and minimal detailing, paired with relaxed Pathani-style trousers that added a regal, old-world charm. Completing the look were sleek black dress shoes and his signature slicked-back hair paired with a neatly groomed moustache, a look that exuded quiet power and polish.

Star-studded gala

The evening wasn’t just about fashion; it was a moment of celebration and reunion. Salman’s presence reunited him with long-time friend and former co-star Sushmita Sen, who also attended the event. The show drew an elite Bollywood crowd, including Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and many others.