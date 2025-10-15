Inside Taiwan's Bizarre Poop Themed Restaurant: Here You'll Find Urine Mango Juice & Toilet Hot Pot

If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to themed restaurants, think again. In the bustling streets of Taipei, Taiwan, a quirky dining spot known as Modern Toilet Restaurant takes the concept of “out-of-the-box” to a whole new level. This one-of-a-kind eatery turns the bathroom into a dining room, and somehow, it works.

A toilet-style twist on dining

At Modern Toilet, diners don’t just eat; they experience an unforgettable meal surrounded by bathroom-inspired decor. Guests sit on real toilet seats instead of chairs, while their meals arrive in miniature toilet bowls and drinks in urinal-shaped mugs. Even the tables are made from bathtubs topped with glass. The result? A hilarious, slightly shocking, but totally Instagram-worthy experience.

From Manga inspiration to global fame

The brain behind this toilet-themed wonder is Wang Zi-wei, a former banker who opened the first branch in Kaohsiung City in 2004. The idea was inspired by a character from Japan’s Dr. Slump manga, who had a strange fascination with poop. What began as a joke soon turned into a viral sensation, attracting locals and tourists alike. Over the years, the restaurant has expanded to multiple Taiwanese cities, with Taipei remaining its most famous location.

What’s on the menu?

Despite the unusual presentation, the food itself is delicious. The restaurant serves hearty Taiwanese dishes like curries, hot pots, noodles, and fried rice. But the star of the show is undoubtedly the desserts, especially the chocolate “poop” ice cream served in a mini squat toilet. It looks cheeky, tastes sweet, and makes for the perfect selfie moment.

Taiwan has long been home to creative themed restaurants, from the now-closed Barbie Café to cat and capybara cafés that charm animal lovers. Modern Toilet Restaurant stands out as one of the most iconic, blending humor, nostalgia, and flavor into a truly unforgettable experience.

Whether you’re in it for the laughs, the photos, or the food, this poop-themed restaurant in Taipei proves that in Taiwan, dining can be both weird and wonderful.