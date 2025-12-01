Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rare Wedding Ring A ₹1.5 Crore 'Lozenge Portrait Cut Diamond'? Jewellery Expert Decodes The 8 Petal Design

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been a woman who chooses her own destiny, whether in her career, personal life, or the way she expresses love. Her recent Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Linga Bhairavi abode in Coimbatore already told the world that this union was rooted in intention, spirituality and deep connection. But another detail from their wedding has captured just as much admiration-her extraordinary engagement ring. One look at it, and it becomes clear, this isn’t just a piece of jewellery.

A unique design

Most celebrity engagement rings play it safe, classic solitaires, familiar halos, traditional shapes. Samantha’s ring? Anything but predictable. Instagram’s well-known celebrity jewellery expert, Priyanshu Goel, studied the ring frame by frame, and his findings have left fans amazed. Comments on Priyanshu's post show how the ring intrigued people with interests and they had a hard time decoding it. The ring blends rare craftsmanship with a design vocabulary that feels bold, modern and almost artistic in its execution.

Portrait Diamonds

At the heart of the ring rests a lozenge portrait-cut diamond, believed to be around 2 carats. Unlike standard cuts that sparkle with facets, portrait diamonds are smooth, transparent and almost mirror-like, designed to reveal purity and clarity. Surrounding this central gem are eight individually custom portrait-cut diamonds, arranged like petal forms, creating a blooming floral illusion on her finger.

What looks soft and natural from afar is actually one of the most complex gemstone constructions in fine jewellery. Only a few master workshops worldwide work with portrait diamonds, because achieving this seamless, glass-like finish demands extreme precision. According to Priyanshu, each stone must be cut to exact dimensions so they lock together without any visible gap or metal overpowering the design.

A true collector’s piece

This ring doesn’t just look exclusive-it is exclusive. A one-of-a-kind design, with craftsmanship rare enough to be considered collectible. Priyanshu place its estimated value at ₹1.5 crore, but its emotional worth goes far beyond numbers. Will this spark a 'Lozenge Portrait Cut Diamond' ring trend in the wedding industry?