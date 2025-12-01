 Samantha & Raj Nidimoru Married In 'Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha': Know More About This Wedding Ritual
Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a unique yogic marriage ritual at Isha’s Linga Bhairavi abodes that purifies the five elements: earth, water, fire, air and space. This helps couples unite energetically. Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose this spiritual form of wedding. Performed in Devi’s presence, it supports harmony and conscious partnership. Couples marrying for the first time or renewing vows can opt for it

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
When Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru chose to marry through a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at the Linga Bhairavi abode in Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, it sparked tremendous interest. This uncommon wedding ritual does not follow regional customs but instead emerges from the yogic path, focusing on an inner and elemental union between two individuals.

The meaning behind Bhuta Shuddhi

In yogic understanding, every human being is a composition of five essential elements, earth, water, fire, air and space. Bhuta Shuddhi translates to the purification and balancing of these elements. When applied to marriage, it ensures the couple aligns not just emotionally or socially, but at the deepest energetic level. This creates a foundation of clarity, balance and mutual harmony as they embark on life together.

A marriage consecrated in the presence of Devi

The ceremony is performed in front of Devi Linga Bhairavi, whose presence is considered deeply transformative. According to Sadhguru, “There is a certain beauty in two lives trying to merge into one. To think beyond yourself, to feel beyond yourself, to accommodate another is also a stepping stone for the ultimate union. Vivaha is a certain form of consecration for marriages.” Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha acts as a powerful step toward that union, not just symbolically but spiritually.

The ritual includes a consecrated fire, sacred chants and offerings that purify elemental energies within each partner. As mentioned on the Isha website, wearing the Devi pendant is mandatory during the ceremony, as it supports the consecrated energies. Couples may still include the traditional mangalsutra if they wish, while the essence of the event remains rooted in spiritual preparation rather than social festivities.

Where the ritual can be conducted

This sacred marriage can take place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, at other Linga Bhairavi abodes, or even at a venue chosen by the couple, with guidance from the Isha team. The process welcomes both first-time marriages and couples wishing to renew their vows. One important guideline is that the bride should not be pregnant, as elemental purification practices are not recommended during pregnancy.

