 'Cutest Mom-To-Be': Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Dreamy Blue Gown From Latest Maternity Shoot, Netizens Shower Love
article-image

India’s beloved comedian and host Bharti Singh has brightened up Instagram with her newest maternity photos. The soon-to-be mom, who is currently expecting her second child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, treated fans to a dreamy photoshoot featuring a breathtaking blue look with an adorable caption: "2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon…"

Take a look:

Decoding Bharti’s fairytale maternity look

For her first maternity shoot of baby number two, Bharti stepped away from her usual playful aesthetic and went full ethereal glam. She slipped into a floor-grazing, mermaid-style blue gown with a fitted silhouette that highlighted her bump beautifully. The ensemble was further enhanced with oversized white 3D floral appliques blooming across a sheer fabric.

article-image

Bharti kept her styling minimal with delicate drop earrings, fresh pink-toned makeup, nude matte lips, and softly contoured features. Her hair, styled in a centre-parted half-up, half-down look, let her gown do all the talking.

How the internet reacted

Within minutes, the post exploded with love from actors, friends and fans alike. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gushed, "Such pretty pictures!" while Jasmin Bhasin dropped kisses and protective-eye emojis. Actress Jannat Zubair wrote, "Oh my godddd," and Nakuul Mehta added, "Badhaiyaaaaaan." Fans filled the comment section with hearts, calling Bharti the "cutest mom-to-be" and celebrating the couple's growing family.

Bharti & Haarsh's second pregnancy journey

Bharti & Haarsh shared their big news in October 2025, during a Europe getaway. In their announcement photo, Bharti was seen in comfy travel wear, proudly showing her grown baby bump while Haarsh held her close, resting a hand on her belly. The two married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Laksh, in 2021.

