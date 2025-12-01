From Nightclubs To Bhajans: Why Gen Z Is Turning to Devotional Jams |

A quiet cultural shift is unfolding in India’s metros. Young people, once synonymous with nightclub culture, EDM gigs and late-night cafe hopping, are now gathering for something far more unexpected, bhajan jamming. The trend, blending devotional music with the energy of a modern jam session, is redefining what a night out can look and feel like for Gen Z.

Across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Delhi, bhajan circles are filling up faster than commercial concerts. Social media feeds are increasingly dotted with reels of teens and twenty-somethings sitting cross-legged, clapping in rhythm, chanting mantras with strangers, and experiencing a collective emotional release that feels worlds away from the chaos of digital life.

For many young people drowning in information overload, the appeal is simple: bhajan clubbing offers grounding, community, and a high that does not require substances or screens. Kolkata-based sibling jamming duo Prachi & Raghav, also known as the Backstage Siblings, whose devotional clips went viral earlier this year, captured this sentiment perfectly. “In today’s world, everyone is so busy, caught up in work, gadgets, and a hundred other things. Everyone is looking for an escape,” they said. “We wanted to give people a different kind of high, a high without alcohol. A high that comes from music, from bhajans, from sitting together for an hour and feeling those vibrations in your body.”

Their words reflect what thousands of young attendees across India have been expressing, bhajan jamming is less about religion and more about release. It is about switching off, tuning in and reconnecting with something deeply human, collective energy.

Concerts like those led by global kirtan names have also added momentum. Radhika Das, whose Mumbai event at NESCO on 29 November is attracting city-wide buzz, is part of the wave drawing mainstream attention to devotional gatherings. His shows, filled with singing, chanting, and moments of reflection, mirror the emotional spaces young Indians are gravitating towards, spaces that feel safe, communal, and nourishing.

The Backstage Siblings describe this shift in a way that resonates with many first-timers. “Growing up, we’d go for satsangs with our dad… the energy, the vibrations in that one hour felt magical,” they recalled. “That feeling is stronger than any substance, and in these tough times, this is the escape we want people to experience.” Their reflection mirrors what organisers across India are noticing, young people crave calm, but they want it in a language they understand — through music, rhythm, shared experiences, and a sense of belonging.

As bhajan jamming spreads, large venues are embracing it too. The sibling duo, for instance, will perform at Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai on 6 December, where they expect “people enjoying their hearts out” and hope the crowd “fully embrace the experience”. Their event sold out a month in advance, symbolic of the demand these gatherings now carry.

What makes bhajan jamming distinctly Gen Z, however, is its vibe. There are no rules, no rigid spiritual markers, no prerequisites. People come with friends, dates, parents, even grandparents. “The real energy comes when two thousand people sing and chant together,” the duo said — a line that sums up the trend's beating heart.

Consulting psychologist Khushnaaz Noras believes this shift speaks to a deeper emotional need among young people. “It is a fairly new concept, but if it is introduced thoughtfully and kept faith neutral, it can be a refreshing space for Gen Z to meet and be device-free. It will give them a much-needed digital detox without the feeling of boredom or restlessness that usually comes from being offline. In a lively, music-filled atmosphere, they can go back to having one-on-one conversations, build real social connections and look up, beyond the screen, just like olden times.”

Bhajan jamming is not a revival of tradition. It is a remix of it. A reinterpretation shaped by young Indians who are choosing mindfulness over noise, community over isolation, and music over mindless scrolling. For a generation always searching for meaning, this may just be the high they did not know they needed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/