Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds Monthly Lokshahi Din; 5 Grievances Resolved

Panvel, Dec 01: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted its monthly Lokshahi Din on Monday, providing a platform for citizens to directly raise complaints and civic issues before the administration. The meeting was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale at the PMC headquarters.

Five Applications Tabled and Resolved

A total of five applications from the Civic Services Facility Department, Kalamboli Ward, and Navde Ward were tabled during the session. Officials reviewed each grievance and ensured immediate resolution, PMC said.

Officials Present at the Meeting

Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioners Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate and Prasenjit Karlekar, Deputy Engineer Vilas Chavan, Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukhe, Ward Officers, and General Administration Department Head Kirti Mahajan were among those present.

Lokshahi Din Held Monthly to Strengthen Dialogue

PMC has been organising Lokshahi Din on the first Monday of every month to strengthen dialogue between the administration and residents. Citizens are required to submit their applications to the coordinating officer 15 days in advance and be present on the scheduled day for follow-up.

