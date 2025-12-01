Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges

Rotary-led Thalassemia Awareness and Screening initiative reaches students and citizens across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 01: A major Thalassemia Awareness and Screening initiative was carried out across Navi Mumbai from 13 to 29 November, led by the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai – Joy of Giving, in collaboration with several Rotary clubs, civic departments, and youth groups.

Campaign Educates Youth on Genetic Disorder

The campaign aimed to educate young citizens about Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that manifests in children only when both parents carry the trait — an aspect often unknown to many families.

Over 1,200 Individuals Tested, 1,577 Sensitised

According to organisers, the drive reached significant scale, with 1,234 individuals tested and 1,577 students and youth sensitised through awareness sessions.

The initiative was conducted with support from the NMMC’s Education and Health Departments, along with multiple Rotary clubs from Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Badlapur, RCC Navi Mumbai Shapers, and Rotaractors of Thane North.

Screenings Conducted at Schools, Orphanage and Colleges

Screenings were organised at NMMC Schools 104 and 108 and Vatsalya Trust Orphanage, while college outreach covered institutions such as SIES, Sterling, Tilak, YMT, and JVM Mehta, among others. Participants identified with Thalassemia minor or anaemia were also provided counselling.

Rotary Marks Initiative as Impactful Service Effort

Rotary officials noted that the campaign has emerged as one of the most impactful initiatives of Rotary Service Month in RID 3142, demonstrating the effectiveness of coordinated community action.

They added that such collaborative drives are crucial for strengthening early detection and prevention, thereby reducing the long-term health burden on families.

Organisers Call for Sustained Awareness Efforts

Organisers emphasised that sustained awareness efforts are vital to ensure a future where informed citizens can make proactive health decisions for themselves and the next generation.

