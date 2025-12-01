Mumbai News: Bhiwandi’s Fire Safety On The Brink As BNCMC Battles Severe Manpower Shortage |

Despite a surge in warehouse fires and industrial accidents across Bhiwandi, the BNCMC Fire Department is functioning with barely one-third of its sanctioned manpower. Modern engines, rescue vans and upgraded gear lie idle not due to lack of resources, but because there are simply not enough trained firefighters to operate them. The lives of lakhs of residents and the safety of more than 50,000 warehouses now hang in the balance.

Manpower Shortage Leaves Fire Brigade Overwhelmed

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Fire Department the city’s primary emergency response unit is under severe strain due to an alarming shortage of staff. The department has received new fire engines, rescue vehicles and modern equipment over the past few years, but its firefighting capacity has been badly compromised as critical posts remain vacant and recruitment has stalled for nearly a decade.

16-Lakh Population, One Overburdened Fire Brigade

Bhiwandi city houses more than 12 lakh residents, with another 4 lakh living in surrounding rural pockets. Despite this massive population and a sprawling high-risk warehouse belt, the responsibility of handling fires and industrial accidents falls solely on the BNCMC fire brigade.

Years of halted recruitment have pushed the force to operate at a fraction of the required strength.

160 Posts Sanctioned, Only 49 Filled

Official data shows that out of 160 sanctioned posts, only 49 are currently filled. Key leadership positions including Chief Fire Officer and Deputy Chief Fire Officer remain vacant, placing extraordinary pressure on in-charge officers.

To fill immediate gaps, BNCMC is even forced to use drivers from the vehicle department to operate fire tenders a practice firefighters say is unsafe and unsustainable.

Vehicles Available, But No Trained Personnel to Operate Them

The BNCMC Fire Department maintains a substantial fleet of 32 emergency vehicles, including fire engines, multipurpose engines, water browsers, mini-tenders, rescue vans and fire bikes.

However, several of these vehicles remain idle due to a shortage of trained operators. Fire bikes procured specifically to navigate narrow, congested lanes have not been deployed for more than a year.

Fire Incidents Rising, Rural Belt Worst Hit

Data from 2021 to 2024 highlights rising pressure on the already depleted force:

• 546 fire incidents in the city

• 479 fire incidents in rural areas

• 510 rescue operations in the city

• 201 rescue operations in rural areas

The rural warehouse belt poses the biggest challenge, with narrow lanes, broken roads, water scarcity and chronic congestion. Many godowns store flammable chemicals, causing fires to burn for up to two days and requiring assistance from Thane, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar brigades.

Over 50,000 Warehouses, But No Rural Fire Station

Bhiwandi’s rural region hosts more than 50,000 warehouses belonging to major national and international companies. Lakhs of workers travel daily to this logistics hub.

Since 2009, this entire belt has been under MMRDA jurisdiction, which collects crores in development charges annually. Yet, not a single fire station exists in the area.

Despite MMRDA stating in 2021 that an independent fire station had been approved, no progress has been visible in four years.

Repeated Appeals for Recruitment Ignored

Rajesh Pawar, in-charge of the BNCMC Fire Department, said,“We have repeatedly requested the government to approve recruitment for the vacant posts. Without adequate manpower, operations become extremely difficult.”

Growing Danger, Shrinking Capacity

With fire incidents rising, warehouse zones expanding and leadership posts lying vacant, Bhiwandi’s fire brigade is facing one of the gravest crises in its history. Equipment and vehicles are available but the severe shortage of trained staff has become the biggest threat to lives, property and one of Maharashtra’s largest logistics hubs.

