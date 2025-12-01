Mumbai News: Malaria Cases At Construction Sites Double In 2025 Monsoon; BMC Flags Early Rains And Expanded Screening

BMC’s intensified surveillance reveals a sharp rise in malaria cases at Mumbai construction sites during the 2025 monsoon | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 01: Malaria cases detected at construction sites in the city have more than doubled during the 2025 monsoon, with the civic body attributing the spike to the early onset of rains and intensified screening drives. Colaba, Fort, and Marine Drive areas under BMC’s A Ward reported the highest number of positive cases from construction sites.

BMC Data Shows Sharp Rise in Screenings and Detections

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows a significant jump during special screening campaigns conducted in February–March and June–July. In February 2025, 50,190 construction workers were screened, with 7 testing positive.

In June 2025, 31 workers tested positive out of 51,138 screened. By contrast, in 2024, the corporation screened 21,791 workers in February–March (7 positives) and 36,499 in June–July (10 positives). Overall, construction-site malaria detections rose from 17 in 2024 to 38 in 2025 — more than double last year’s figure.

A Ward Reports Highest Positivity Rate

A Ward (Colaba, Fort, Marine Drive and parts of Ballard Estate) reported the highest number of cases this year, with 4 positives out of 738 workers screened. It was followed by C Ward (Marine Lines, Kalbadevi and Chira Bazar), which reported 3 cases among 791 workers screened.

Several Wards Report Zero Cases Despite Large Screenings

In contrast, G South Ward (Worli, Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi and parts of Lower Parel), which screened the highest number of workers — 5,282 — reported zero cases. S Ward (Bhandup, Kanjur Marg and Vikhroli) also recorded no cases among 3,717 workers screened. B Ward (Dongri, Nagpada and Bhuleshwar), which screened the fewest workers at 228, likewise detected no malaria cases.

Citywide Malaria Cases Cross 6,000 in 2025

Citywide, Mumbai has recorded over 6,000 malaria cases in 2025 — a sharp rise that officials link to the early monsoon and excessive rainfall creating favourable mosquito-breeding conditions.

The BMC Health Department said that aggressive surveillance at construction sites also contributed to higher detection rates, with expanded screening revealing more positives than in previous years.

Also Watch:

BMC Undertakes Household Surveys and Rapid Response Measures

A senior civic official said that whenever a case is detected, the BMC surveys at least 200 surrounding households and immediately begins source reduction, anti-larval treatment, fumigation, and awareness drives to contain further spread.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/