Mumbai News: 9th Kalaa Spandan Art Fair To Feature 4,500 Artworks At Nehru Centre From December 5–7

The 9th Kalaa Spandan Art Fair brings over 150 artists and thousands of artworks to Mumbai’s Nehru Centre | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 01: Art enthusiasts and collectors in Mumbai are in for a treat as the ninth edition of the 'Kalaa Spandan Art Fair' is set to open its doors this week with around 4,500 artworks on display. The fair, considered a leading premium contemporary art event in India, will take place from December 5 to 7 at the Nehru Centre, Worli.

Fair Bridges Masters, Emerging Artists and Students

The 'Kalaa Spandan Art Fair' serves as a crucial initiative by Indian Art Promoter, aiming to provide a unique and elegant showcase for both established and emerging artistic talents.

The event is a unique bridge that enlightens and connects great masters, burgeoning artists, and art students, allowing the entire art fraternity to discover elegant, unveiled, and unimagined contemporary artworks from various corners of the globe.

Affordable Platform Supporting Artists

A core mission of the fair is to render the art arena an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents at a very affordable cost. Since its inception, Kalaa Spandan is said to have been an economical platform for artists.

Crucially, it enables buyers to communicate and purchase art directly from the creators without paying any commission, thereby maximizing the benefit to the artists.

Indian Art Promoter has been successfully conducting art fairs in Mumbai and Pune since 2015 and is now expanding its reach by organising events in Hyderabad and Delhi as well.

Massive Participation With 150+ Artists and 4,500 Works

This 9th edition in Mumbai will be a massive undertaking, with more than 150 artists and galleries from all over the nation participating. Together, they will display around 4,500 artworks across various disciplines and styles. The showcase will feature a variety of mediums ranging from figurative to abstract paintings, including oil, water, acrylic colour, and mixed media.

Visitors can also explore unique forms like alcohol ink art, resin art, glass art, traditional arts such as Madhubani and Mandala, gold art, sculpture, ceramic art, decorative arts, home décor, artefacts, and designer concepts in all shapes and forms.

Something for Every Art Lover

The event aims to appeal to everyone from those just beginning to explore art to seasoned collectors. According to Indian Art Promoter, the vast and diverse collection ensures that art fraternity and connoisseurs alike will find works that suit every taste, budget, and collection requirement.

Also Watch:

Free Entry and Facilities for Visitors

The fair will be inaugurated by renowned personalities on December 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The exhibition will be open to the public on December 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on December 6 and 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Entry for all visitors is free, and ample free parking and cafeteria facilities will be available at the Nehru Centre.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/