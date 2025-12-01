 Nanded Honour Killing: Accused Father & Brother Seen Dancing With Daughter's Boyfriend In Old VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNanded Honour Killing: Accused Father & Brother Seen Dancing With Daughter's Boyfriend In Old VIDEO

Nanded Honour Killing: Accused Father & Brother Seen Dancing With Daughter's Boyfriend In Old VIDEO

A 19-year-old in Nanded, Maharashtra, was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend's father and brother over an inter-caste relationship. His girlfriend, Aanchal Mamidwar, 21, married his dead body, vowing to support his family. A video of Aanchal, her father, and Saksham dancing at an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in April has gone viral.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@Topnewsmarathi

Nanded: The murder of 19-year-old Saksham Tate in an inter-caste love relationship in Maharashtra's Nanded has shaken the entire district. Saksham’s Girlfriend's father and brother allegedly brutally murdered him. As soon as the murder came to light, Saksham’s girlfriend, Aanchal Mamidwar, married his dead body. Aanchal has decided to support Saksham’s family for the rest of her life and stay with them as their daughter-in-law.

Read Also
Nanded Honour Killing: Woman 'Marries' Corpse Of Boyfriend; Demands Death Penalty For Her Father &...
article-image

A video of 21-year-old Aanchal, her father Ganesh Mamidwar and Saksham has surfaced, showing all three dancing together in the Ambedkar Jayanti procession. The video of this dance has now gone viral on social media. Local Marathi portals claim the video to be from last year. All the three are looking happy in the video. Reportedly, Ganesh participated in the procession on 14 April last year. Reportedly Aanchal's brothers were also dancing. The video also showed Saksham Tate's friends carrying the Ganesh on their shoulders.

Caste Angle

Saksham and Aanchal were reportedly in a relationship for three years. “I was in a relationship with Saksham (the deceased) for three years. My family did not accept it because he is a ‘Jai Bhim’ follower, that’s all. My family had assured him that they would get us married,” Aanchal said, speaking to news agency PTI.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols
Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols
'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video
'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO

“They had given me the same assurance. So that day, before Saksham was killed, around 11 to 12 in the morning (I’m not sure of the exact time), my younger brother, Himesh Mamidwar, took me to the Itwara Police Station. There, he told me to file a fake case against Saksham. I refused in front of everyone. Then the two policemen there, Dheeraj Komulwar and Mahi Dasarwar, provoked him. They said, ‘You came here after beating people? Instead of doing this, it’s better that you deal with the guy your sister is involved with,’” she said.

Calling for the death penalty for the accused, she said, “My only wish is that just as my Saksham died in pain, they should also face the same kind of death. So please give them the harshest possible punishment,” she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob...

'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob...

Mumbai News: FIR Against Motormen Union Leaders Stalls As Power Dynamics, Politics Come Into Play

Mumbai News: FIR Against Motormen Union Leaders Stalls As Power Dynamics, Politics Come Into Play

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air...

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air...

South Mumbai To Thane In 25 Minutes: MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension

South Mumbai To Thane In 25 Minutes: MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension

Mumbai Crime: Instagram ‘Reel Star’ Booked For Allegedly Defrauding Multiple Women On Pretext Of...

Mumbai Crime: Instagram ‘Reel Star’ Booked For Allegedly Defrauding Multiple Women On Pretext Of...