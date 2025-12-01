Nanded Honour Killing: Accused Father & Brother Seen Dancing With Daughter's Boyfriend In Old VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@Topnewsmarathi

Nanded: The murder of 19-year-old Saksham Tate in an inter-caste love relationship in Maharashtra's Nanded has shaken the entire district. Saksham’s Girlfriend's father and brother allegedly brutally murdered him. As soon as the murder came to light, Saksham’s girlfriend, Aanchal Mamidwar, married his dead body. Aanchal has decided to support Saksham’s family for the rest of her life and stay with them as their daughter-in-law.

A video of 21-year-old Aanchal, her father Ganesh Mamidwar and Saksham has surfaced, showing all three dancing together in the Ambedkar Jayanti procession. The video of this dance has now gone viral on social media. Local Marathi portals claim the video to be from last year. All the three are looking happy in the video. Reportedly, Ganesh participated in the procession on 14 April last year. Reportedly Aanchal's brothers were also dancing. The video also showed Saksham Tate's friends carrying the Ganesh on their shoulders.

Caste Angle

Saksham and Aanchal were reportedly in a relationship for three years. “I was in a relationship with Saksham (the deceased) for three years. My family did not accept it because he is a ‘Jai Bhim’ follower, that’s all. My family had assured him that they would get us married,” Aanchal said, speaking to news agency PTI.

“They had given me the same assurance. So that day, before Saksham was killed, around 11 to 12 in the morning (I’m not sure of the exact time), my younger brother, Himesh Mamidwar, took me to the Itwara Police Station. There, he told me to file a fake case against Saksham. I refused in front of everyone. Then the two policemen there, Dheeraj Komulwar and Mahi Dasarwar, provoked him. They said, ‘You came here after beating people? Instead of doing this, it’s better that you deal with the guy your sister is involved with,’” she said.

Calling for the death penalty for the accused, she said, “My only wish is that just as my Saksham died in pain, they should also face the same kind of death. So please give them the harshest possible punishment,” she added.