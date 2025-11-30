 Woman Performs Wedding Rituals On Lover’s Body After Brutal Murder In Maharashtra’s Nanded, Declares ‘He Is Forever Mine’
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWoman Performs Wedding Rituals On Lover’s Body After Brutal Murder In Maharashtra’s Nanded, Declares ‘He Is Forever Mine’

Woman Performs Wedding Rituals On Lover’s Body After Brutal Murder In Maharashtra’s Nanded, Declares ‘He Is Forever Mine’

A young man was brutally murdered on Thursday. He was shot and then bludgeoned to death with a floor tile on the head, killing him on the spot

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Woman Performs Wedding Rituals On Lover’s Body After Brutal Murder In Maharashtra’s Nanded, Declares ‘He Is Forever Mine’ | Representational Image | File Photo

Nanded: Nanded witnessed an unimaginable and emotionally sensational incident on Thursday evening after a young woman performed wedding rituals with the dead body of her lover, hours after he was brutally murdered, allegedly by her own family members.

A young man was brutally murdered on Thursday. He was shot and then bludgeoned to death with a floor tile on the head, killing him on the spot. 

Meanwhile, the victim’s girlfriend alleged that her father and brothers opposed their relationship and killed him. Despite this, she declared, "I will remain his forever," and went ahead with a symbolic marriage to his dead body. She expressed that while her family may have killed her lover, she had won by marrying him even in death.

The incident took place in the old Ganj area of the city, behind Pahalwan Tea House. Saksham Tate was standing with his friends when a dispute broke out between him and Himesh Mamidwar.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route
Mumbai Local Train Update: After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route
Lodha Developers To Launch ₹14k Cr Worth Housing Projects In 2nd Half Of FY26
Lodha Developers To Launch ₹14k Cr Worth Housing Projects In 2nd Half Of FY26
Gold Could Retest Record Highs As Traders Eye Powell's Speech, RBI Policy: Analysts
Gold Could Retest Record Highs As Traders Eye Powell's Speech, RBI Policy: Analysts
Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You Were My Sukoon...'
Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur, Reunites With Her After Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: 'You Were My Sukoon...'
Read Also
Pune: Forest Jurisdictions Restructured To Tackle Leopard-Human Conflict
article-image

During the altercation, Himesh and another person accompanying him fired at Saksham; the bullet pierced his ribs. Immediately after, the assailants smashed a tile onto his head, killing him instantly. The shocking murder caused panic in the locality.

Police acted swiftly and arrested Himesh Mamidwar and Gajanan Mamidwar. Later, Sahil Mamidwar and another accused were arrested from Manwat in the Parbhani district. One more accused is still absconding, and the police are searching for him.

After the post-mortem and legal procedures were completed, preparations for Saksham’s last rites began on Friday evening. At that time, his girlfriend, Aanchal, arrived at his home. She told the family that although Saksham was no longer alive, she would marry his body and remain with his family forever. 

She also demanded strict action against her father and brothers for their role in the killing. 

The deceased, Saksham Tate, and the main accused, Himesh Mamidwar, were once close friends, and both were history-sheeters. Their friendship meant frequent visits to each other’s homes. Over time, Saksham grew close to Himesh’s sister, Aanchal. 

Read Also
Marathi Manus Criticises Influencer Danny Pandit & Team For Plastering Posters Across Pune; Content...
article-image

When her family became aware of their relationship, they strongly opposed it. Despite repeated warnings, the relationship continued for three years.

On the evening of 27th November, the tensions erupted. Saksham and Himesh confronted each other in old Nanded. The argument escalated into physical assault, gunfire, and finally the fatal blow with a tile through which the father-son duo of the Mamidwar family ended Saksham’s life forever.

"If they wanted to end our love, they have lost. By marrying him, I have won. I will always remain his,” she told reporters before performing symbolic wedding rituals with his body, a scene straight out of a film but hauntingly real in Nanded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Rejects Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Talk Ahead Of PMC...

Pune: NCP-SP City Chief Prashant Jagtap Rejects Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Reunion Talk Ahead Of PMC...

Woman Performs Wedding Rituals On Lover’s Body After Brutal Murder In Maharashtra’s Nanded,...

Woman Performs Wedding Rituals On Lover’s Body After Brutal Murder In Maharashtra’s Nanded,...

Pune: At NDA Convocation, UPSC Chairman Urges Cadets To Balance Intellect And Valour In An Evolving...

Pune: At NDA Convocation, UPSC Chairman Urges Cadets To Balance Intellect And Valour In An Evolving...

Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat Records 130% Bookings, Demand Grows For 16-Coach Upgrade

Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat Records 130% Bookings, Demand Grows For 16-Coach Upgrade

Occult Materials Recovered: Anti-Superstition Act Invoked In Nashik's Neha Pawar Suicide Case

Occult Materials Recovered: Anti-Superstition Act Invoked In Nashik's Neha Pawar Suicide Case