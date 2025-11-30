Woman Performs Wedding Rituals On Lover’s Body After Brutal Murder In Maharashtra’s Nanded, Declares ‘He Is Forever Mine’ | Representational Image | File Photo

Nanded: Nanded witnessed an unimaginable and emotionally sensational incident on Thursday evening after a young woman performed wedding rituals with the dead body of her lover, hours after he was brutally murdered, allegedly by her own family members.

A young man was brutally murdered on Thursday. He was shot and then bludgeoned to death with a floor tile on the head, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, the victim’s girlfriend alleged that her father and brothers opposed their relationship and killed him. Despite this, she declared, "I will remain his forever," and went ahead with a symbolic marriage to his dead body. She expressed that while her family may have killed her lover, she had won by marrying him even in death.

The incident took place in the old Ganj area of the city, behind Pahalwan Tea House. Saksham Tate was standing with his friends when a dispute broke out between him and Himesh Mamidwar.

During the altercation, Himesh and another person accompanying him fired at Saksham; the bullet pierced his ribs. Immediately after, the assailants smashed a tile onto his head, killing him instantly. The shocking murder caused panic in the locality.

Police acted swiftly and arrested Himesh Mamidwar and Gajanan Mamidwar. Later, Sahil Mamidwar and another accused were arrested from Manwat in the Parbhani district. One more accused is still absconding, and the police are searching for him.

After the post-mortem and legal procedures were completed, preparations for Saksham’s last rites began on Friday evening. At that time, his girlfriend, Aanchal, arrived at his home. She told the family that although Saksham was no longer alive, she would marry his body and remain with his family forever.

She also demanded strict action against her father and brothers for their role in the killing.

The deceased, Saksham Tate, and the main accused, Himesh Mamidwar, were once close friends, and both were history-sheeters. Their friendship meant frequent visits to each other’s homes. Over time, Saksham grew close to Himesh’s sister, Aanchal.

When her family became aware of their relationship, they strongly opposed it. Despite repeated warnings, the relationship continued for three years.

On the evening of 27th November, the tensions erupted. Saksham and Himesh confronted each other in old Nanded. The argument escalated into physical assault, gunfire, and finally the fatal blow with a tile through which the father-son duo of the Mamidwar family ended Saksham’s life forever.

"If they wanted to end our love, they have lost. By marrying him, I have won. I will always remain his,” she told reporters before performing symbolic wedding rituals with his body, a scene straight out of a film but hauntingly real in Nanded.