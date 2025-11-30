Marathi Manus Criticises Influencer Danny Pandit & Team For Plastering Posters Across Pune; Content Creator’s Response Wins Hearts | VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: In a rare moment where a common man’s outrage over a local issue in Pune has taken centre stage, the anger itself is being trolled while the person he criticised is receiving praise and support from netizens. A middle-aged man in Pune criticised popular social media influencer Danny Pandit and his team for putting up posters of Pandit’s upcoming event, ‘Normal Day With Danny Pandit’, across the city -- particularly in the city’s core areas. He took to social media, questioning why Pandit was ‘ruining the city’ by plastering posters on public spaces.

On Sunday evening, Danny Pandit is scheduled to perform at a stand-up comedy show organised at Balgandharva Rang Mandir. Posters promoting the event can be seen in various public spaces. These are small, temporary posters put up across the city.

In an angry reaction to this, a man took to Instagram and posted from the account @abhayanjuu, using disrespectful language to criticise Danny Pandit and his team. He used phrases like, “Is this your father’s place that you’re putting posters here?” (Tumchya bapachi jaaga aahe ka?).

The video went viral and initially received mixed reactions. Some people validated the man’s concern about public spaces being misused, while others disagreed with the harsh language he used against the popular influencer.

Netizens Slam Uncle

As the video went viral, netizens were quick to slam the video poster, putting up some points against him, alleging unbelievable hate towards Danny Pandit. The video poster said, “Danny Pandit and his team don't have brains. They are putting up posters in public spaces like bus stands or navigation boards. They are ruining the beauty of our city, Pune.”

Replying to this video, a netizen noted, “Uncle couldn't notice the garbage around him but targeted the poster. The hate is unjustified.” Another netizen claimed, “These posters are easy to remove. If a content creator is advertising his own event, what's wrong?”

Many comments portrayed the same thing, saying, 'It's Marathi Manus, which doesn't support Marathi Manus.' Danny Pandit himself, being a Marathi Manus (Maharashtrian person), is famous across the nation despite posting the majority of his content in Marathi. He is known for his satirical comedy and over-the-top imitations of famous stereotypes. The man criticising him in the video was speaking in Marathi himself; that's why the issue of Marathi Manus vs Marathi Manus was raised.

Danny Pandit’s Response Wins Praise

Responding to the critical video in which the man asked him, “Tumchya baapachi jaaga aahe ka?”, Pandit replied, “And if you want to laugh, come to the show, brother. Bring your baap ❌️ / vadil ✅️, and both of you can laugh.” (In Marathi, "vadil" is considered a respectful term for "father", while "baap", though it has the same meaning, is viewed as disrespectful.)

His reply was praised widely. One netizen replied to Pandit, saying, "Dada, people will always criticise. But the way you replied is appreciated."