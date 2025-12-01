 Mumbai News: Businesswoman Allegedly Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Businesswoman Allegedly Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office

Mumbai News: Businesswoman Allegedly Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office

The woman initially filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station, which was later transferred to the NM Joshi Marg police station. The NM Joshi Marg police registered an FIR on November 22.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Businesswoman Allegedly Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened at gunpoint at a private company’s office in Mahalaxmi on January 17, 2023. The accused, Joy John Pascal Postel, along with five other individuals, allegedly stripped, molested, and threatened her, warning that they would make her videos and photographs viral.

The woman initially filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station, which was later transferred to the NM Joshi Marg police station. The NM Joshi Marg police registered an FIR on November 22.

According to the FIR, the victim is a businesswoman involved in the photo-frame and gifting business and resides in Mahalaxmi. On January 17, 2023, she received a phone call from Manish Honavar, who asked her to come to the office of M/s Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., located in Mahalaxmi. When she reached the office, a man allegedly struck her on the shoulder and back with the butt of a revolver.

The accused, Joy John Pascal Postel, then took her into his cabin, forcibly removed her burkha at gunpoint, stripped and molested her, and verbally abused her. He also threatened to record her videos and take photographs, which he said would be made viral on social media by all the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols
Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols
'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video
'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Billabong High School In Santacruz, Police & Bomb Disposal Squad Rush To...
article-image

The woman subsequently filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station. Following this, the police initiated legal action against six individuals, including Joy John Pascal Postel.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob...

'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob...

Mumbai News: FIR Against Motormen Union Leaders Stalls As Power Dynamics, Politics Come Into Play

Mumbai News: FIR Against Motormen Union Leaders Stalls As Power Dynamics, Politics Come Into Play

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air...

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air...

South Mumbai To Thane In 25 Minutes: MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension

South Mumbai To Thane In 25 Minutes: MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension

Mumbai Crime: Instagram ‘Reel Star’ Booked For Allegedly Defrauding Multiple Women On Pretext Of...

Mumbai Crime: Instagram ‘Reel Star’ Booked For Allegedly Defrauding Multiple Women On Pretext Of...