Mumbai News: Businesswoman Allegedly Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office

Businesswoman Allegedly Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened at gunpoint at a private company’s office in Mahalaxmi on January 17, 2023. The accused, Joy John Pascal Postel, along with five other individuals, allegedly stripped, molested, and threatened her, warning that they would make her videos and photographs viral.

The woman initially filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station, which was later transferred to the NM Joshi Marg police station. The NM Joshi Marg police registered an FIR on November 22.

According to the FIR, the victim is a businesswoman involved in the photo-frame and gifting business and resides in Mahalaxmi. On January 17, 2023, she received a phone call from Manish Honavar, who asked her to come to the office of M/s Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., located in Mahalaxmi. When she reached the office, a man allegedly struck her on the shoulder and back with the butt of a revolver.

The accused, Joy John Pascal Postel, then took her into his cabin, forcibly removed her burkha at gunpoint, stripped and molested her, and verbally abused her. He also threatened to record her videos and take photographs, which he said would be made viral on social media by all the accused.

The woman subsequently filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station. Following this, the police initiated legal action against six individuals, including Joy John Pascal Postel.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

