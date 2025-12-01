Maharashtra's Women Farmers Take Flight, Lead Sustainable Agriculture With Drone Technology

Women in rural Maharashtra receive training as certified drone pilots to support precision agriculture and climate-resilient farming | Image Credits: WOTR

Mumbai, Dec 01: Women from the rural areas of Maharashtra are now being trained to operate drones in a bid to advance climate-resilient agriculture. About 2,100 women have now turned into drone pilots, using their skills for precision spraying and crop monitoring, promoting lower chemical use and effective pest control in farming.

WOTR Leads Tech-Driven Agricultural Transformation

Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR), a Pune-based non-profit dedicated to rural development and climate-resilient agriculture, is driving a transformative initiative to introduce advanced technology to rural India.

Under the ProRISE project, with support from Walmart Foundation, WOTR is now training women in rural areas, equipping them with the skills and certifications needed to become professional drone pilots.

FPOs Purchase Drones to Ensure Sustainability

To foster ownership and long-term sustainability, WOTR has facilitated a model where farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) purchase drones for their groups. These drones are now being deployed for precision spraying and crop monitoring, and early results show clear advantages: reduced labour and time, lower chemical use, and more effective pest control.

Initiative Benefits Over 2,100 Farmers, Expansion Planned

Initially launched in the districts of Jalna and Dharashiv in Maharashtra, this initiative under the ProRISE project is said to have already reached 2,100 farmers, with nearly 29% more expected to benefit by next month.

WOTR aims to expand the model within its existing areas of operation in western India and to other parts of the country. The initiative also promotes inclusivity and gender equity, ensuring women play a central role in advancing climate-resilient agriculture in their communities.

Training Opens Livelihood and Sustainability Opportunities

Sandip Jadhav, director at WOTR, said, “Our aim has always been to empower women in rural India by giving them access to advanced tools and skills. Training women as drone pilots not only opens new livelihood opportunities for them but also helps local farmers adopt more efficient, sustainable, and climate-resilient agricultural practices.”

Walmart Foundation Highlights Innovation and Inclusivity

Nishant Gupta, social and environmental impact advisor at Walmart, said, “We believe in the power of innovation and inclusivity to drive meaningful change. Supporting initiatives like training rural women as drone pilots aligns with our commitment to creating opportunities and fostering sustainable practices. By equipping these women with advanced skills, we’re empowering individuals — we’re helping entire communities embrace a more climate-resilient future.”

