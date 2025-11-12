Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development

WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development |

The Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR), a pioneer in watershed management and climate-resilient rural development, has launched the WOTR Consulting Forum (WCF) a dedicated consulting arm aimed at helping organisations design measurable, impactful, and sustainable development programmes.

Extending Three Decades of Expertise

For over three decades, WOTR has empowered rural communities through participatory watershed and ecosystem-centric development, climate adaptation, and livelihood enhancement. With WCF, the organisation extends this on-ground expertise into the consulting domain, enabling corporates, NGOs, government agencies, and community bodies such as Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) to develop data-driven, evidence-backed, and scalable CSR and sustainability initiatives.

Six Strategic Focus Areas

WCF’s consulting services span six strategic domains:

Strategy and applied research

Programme design and project implementation

Process and systems optimisation

Monitoring and evaluation

Capacity building and institutional development

Market linkages with technology access

The forum also assists FPCs in strengthening governance, improving operational efficiency, and building market connections.

Developing Climate-Positive Models

Additionally, WCF is developing carbon-credit and social-enterprise models to help organisations and farmers adopt regenerative, climate-positive practices that align environmental responsibility with business goals.

Ensuring Impactful CSR Outcomes

Sandip Jadhav, Director at WOTR Consulting Forum, said, “Corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives today reflect a strong commitment to creating positive change. To help organisations, especially those new to CSR, achieve deeper and more consistent impact, WCF brings together WOTR’s extensive experience with strategic consulting expertise. Our approach ensures that every rupee invested in CSR and sustainability translates into measurable, lasting, and inclusive development outcomes.”

Profits Reinvested Into Social Good

According to WOTR, all profits generated by WCF will be reinvested into community programmes, ensuring that commercial sustainability directly fuels social good.

Early Milestones and Collaborations

Demonstrating early traction, WCF has already completed key projects such as:

GIS and ESG training for the staff of a leading company in the cotton sector in Pune.

Developing a monitoring and evaluation framework for organic farming for FPCs in collaboration with a Government of India body.

Designing certification systems to help farmer groups secure premium prices for organic produce.