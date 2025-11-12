'Mumbai Sets The Pace For India’s Growth': Ashish Shelar Urges Youth To Lead Vision Of Vikasit Bharat by 2047 At FICCI Young Leaders’ Summit |

Mumbai: As Mumbai hosted the FICCI Young Leaders’ Summit on Wednesday, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the financial capital should play a defining role in shaping India’s journey towards becoming a 'Vikasit Bharat', a developed nation by 2047.

The BJP leader used the platform to urge young entrepreneurs and innovators to channel their energy into building a modern, inclusive India rooted in its cultural heritage. “When we celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047, we must proudly present a developed Bharat to the world,” Shelar said. “This vision is being shaped through the strength of 140 crore Indians under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

‘Mumbai Sets the Pace for India’s Growth’

Addressing a packed audience of young industry leaders, including Harsh Agarwal and Shashwat Goenka, Shelar called Bandra a “symbol of progress,” adding that several national ideas have taken root in the city before spreading across the country.

“Whatever is decided and designed in Bandra always paves the path for achievement,” he said, drawing applause. “From financial reforms to cultural movements, Mumbai has always shown the way for the nation. The youth here must take this legacy forward.”

He also pointed out that Mumbai’s unique mix of innovation, enterprise, and diversity embodies the idea of Naya Bharat, a confident and progressive India that blends tradition with technology.

Balancing Legacy with Modern Ambition

While advocating for innovation-led growth, Shelar emphasised that development should not come at the cost of India’s heritage.

“We cannot forget our legacy,” he said. “India has a rich history of innovation, culture, and resilience. The journey from Virasat se Vikas tak (from heritage to progress) must be our shared goal.”

Also Watch:

He called for a development model that prioritises not only economic expansion but also happiness and inclusivity. “True growth is not measured by GDP alone but by the nation’s happiness index,” he noted.

Youth as India’s Strongest Asset

Calling India’s youth its “democratic dividend,” Shelar said Gen Z must be guided with the right purpose to prevent social drift. “If Gen Z is not rightly motivated or given meaningful goals, societies risk falling into chaos,” he warned.

He urged young leaders to plan strategically, both for short-term innovation and long-term transformation , and said their energy would determine India’s place in the world by 2047.

“India’s youth are creative, ambitious, and ready to lead global innovation,” he said, urging them to align their goals with the nation’s growth story.

Maharashtra’s Push for IT and Culture

Shelar also hinted at new state-level initiatives in information technology and cultural affairs, saying the government was preparing to roll out fresh plans aimed at empowering young professionals. “We have planned many things, achieved many things and discussions on these will continue,” he said.

"This city has always been the heartbeat of India’s growth. The young generation here will carry forward this legacy and transform India into a developed nation,” Shelar concluded.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/