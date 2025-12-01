Mumbai: Woman Delivers Baby On Pavement In Dongri’s Umarkhadi Area; Cops Rush To Provide Emergency Assistance |

A team of Mumbai Police officers sprang into action after receiving information that a woman had gone into labour on a pavement in the Umarkhadi area of Dongri. The post, shared by Mumbai Police on X, detailed how officials from Dongri Police Station immediately responded to the distress call and hurried to the spot to assist.

On arriving at the location, the officers found that the woman had already begun delivering on the roadside. Realising the urgency of the situation, women personnel from Mobile 5 and Mobile 1 units were deployed to provide support. Local women from the neighbourhood also stepped in, helping create a safe and private space for the delivery.

Swift Coordination Ensures Safe Medical Transfer

Once the baby was delivered, police personnel prioritised ensuring that both mother and newborn received immediate medical attention. With assistance from the community, the officers safely transported the duo to Sir J J Hospital.

The swift coordination between police teams and residents played a crucial role in stabilising the mother and ensuring the newborn received timely care.

Community and Police Teamwork Praised

The incident has highlighted the importance of rapid response and community participation in emergency situations. Mumbai Police commended the efforts of their women personnel, especially those from the Mobile units, for their prompt and compassionate handling of the situation.

The post on X quickly drew positive reactions, with users praising the officers for going beyond their routine duties.

