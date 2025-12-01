Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Anti-Pollution Drive, Issues Public Advisory For Cleaner Winter Air

NMMC ramps up dust-control, enforcement, and public awareness measures to combat rising winter pollution in Navi Mumbai | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 01: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched an intensified anti-pollution initiative across the city and appealed to citizens to support measures aimed at preventing a rise in air pollution during the winter months.

The civic action follows directives issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, who instructed all departmental heads to conduct extensive cleanliness and dust-control operations.

Ward Offices Begin Deep-Cleaning and Dust-Control Measures

As part of the drive, ward offices have begun deep-cleaning campaigns, clearing soil and debris from major roads and washing streets with treated water. The corporation is also using Encap vehicles to spray treated water to suppress dust particles in the air.

Special teams formed at the ward level are closely monitoring construction sites, quarries, and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants to ensure compliance with pollution-control norms. Officials said penalties are being imposed on violators, and sites failing to fix identified lapses are being temporarily shut down.

Public Advisory Issued to Promote Sustainable Practices

NMMC has also issued a public advisory outlining measures expected from households, institutions, and citizens. The corporation has urged residents to segregate daily waste and prioritise recycling, increase the use of LED lights, energy-efficient appliances, and solar power, and shift towards LPG, CNG, and electric vehicles.

Citizens have been encouraged to choose cycling or walking for short distances, use public transport wherever possible, service their vehicles regularly to reduce emissions, and plant and maintain at least one tree in their surroundings.

Civic Body Warns Against Hazardous Waste Burning

The civic body has cautioned residents against burning leaves, plastic, or any form of waste, noting that the resulting smoke is hazardous to health. Construction sites have been instructed to strictly follow NMMC’s noise and air pollution norms as well as SOPs related to blasting.

The corporation warned against dumping debris in open spaces and reminded industrial units to comply with pollution-control regulations.

Citizens have also been advised to avoid unnecessary use of firecrackers, discontinue the use of coal in bakeries and hotels, avoid outdated two-stroke engine equipment, and reduce reliance on private vehicles by opting for public transport.

Citizens’ Cooperation Key to Improving Air Quality, Says NMMC

Commenting on the ongoing efforts, an NMMC official said, “Air quality tends to deteriorate during winter, and preventing further pollution is a shared responsibility. The corporation has intensified enforcement and preventive measures, but lasting improvement is possible only when citizens actively cooperate. We urge every Navi Mumbaikar to follow the guidelines and contribute to keeping the city’s air clean.”

Action Continues Against Polluters

Officials added that action continues against those contributing to pollution and reiterated their appeal for wholehearted public cooperation to ensure cleaner and healthier air in the city.

