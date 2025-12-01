Maharashtra: Rescued Barn Owl Regains Strength Under Wildlife SOS & Forest Department Care, Released Back Into The Wild In Junnar

Post treatment the barn owl was safely released back into its natural habitat |

A subadult barn owl that was recently rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department from Junnar has been rehabilitated and released by the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC).

Owl Brought to MLRC With Suspected Flight Impairment

The protected bird species had been found grounded and suspected to have a flight impairment by forest officials. It was transferred to Wildlife SOS’ MLRC for monitoring and supportive care.

Weak and unable to fly at the time of rescue, the young owl gradually regained strength and full flight ability under expert supervision. Once the veterinary team confirmed stable and controlled flight, the owl was released safely into its natural habitat.

‘Seeing It Soar Again Was Rewarding,’ Says MLRC Head

Mahendra Balu Dhore, head of MLRC, said, “When the owl arrived, it was weak and unable to fly. With supportive care, supplements and close monitoring, it steadily regained strength. Ensuring it could fly confidently before release was our top priority, and seeing it soar again was immensely rewarding.”

Barn Owls Play Key Ecological Role

Barn owls are known for their exceptional low-light vision and silent flight, making them efficient nocturnal hunters. They play an important ecological role in controlling rodent populations, earning them the nickname “farmer’s friend.”

Veterinary team at Wildlife SOS conducts thorough medical check-ups on every rescued animal |

The species is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and cannot be kept as pets.

Forest Department Highlights Importance of Rescue Efforts

Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Junnar Division, said, “Our teams are committed to protecting wildlife across the state, and every rescue is an opportunity to give animals a second chance. We are glad to have partnered with Wildlife SOS to ensure this barn owl received the care it needed and could safely return to its natural habitat.”

Wildlife SOS Emphasises Owl’s Daytime Vulnerability

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Barn owls have poor daytime vision and often take shelter under household sheds or other structures to stay safe during daylight hours. Recognising this vulnerability, our team acted promptly to stabilise the bird and prepare it for a safe release back into its natural habitat.”

