Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Urges Value-Based Education, Says Teachers Must Lead By Example

Mumbai, Dec 01: Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday emphasised the need for educational institutions to go beyond academics and focus on shaping students into educated, disciplined, and responsible citizens.

He said the role of teachers has become more challenging in the modern era, as today’s students are smart and observant, requiring educators to demonstrate greater sensitivity and intelligence in their approach.

Era of Scolding Children Is Over, Says Governor

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the DAV College Managing Committee at the Bhoomiputra D. B. Patil Auditorium in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, the Governor said the era of scolding or humiliating children is over.

“Teachers must lead by example. Children constantly watch their teachers’ behaviour, and therefore educators must instil Indian life values through their own conduct,” he said.

Governor Recalls Growth of His Gurukul Institution

Governor Devvrat, an alumnus of the DAV institutions, also runs a residential Gurukul in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He recalled beginning the Gurukul with just seven students, which has now grown into an institution attended by thousands. “People from across the country visit the Gurukul today. This growth reflects the power of value-based education,” he said.

Students Have Information But Lack Purpose, Says Devvrat

Commenting on current education trends, the Governor observed that while students today receive plenty of information, they are often not told about the purpose of life, resulting in “incomplete personalities.” He urged institutions to reinforce moral values and character-building in their curriculum.

DAV Movement Shaped My Life, Says Governor

Terming the felicitation an honour from his extended family, he said the teachings of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, the Arya Samaj, and the DAV movement have played a significant role in his personal development. He praised DAV institutions for their “exceptional contribution to the field of education.”

Event Attended by DAV Leadership and Educators

The event was attended by DAV College Managing Committee Chairman Punam Suri, Honorary Secretary Ajay Suri, Vice-Chairmen S. K. Sopori, Prabodh Mahajan, and Anil Kumar Rao, Director Dr. Nisha Peshin, Secretary to the Governor Dr. Prashant Narnaware, along with principals, teachers, and students of various DAV schools and colleges.

