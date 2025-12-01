Thane To South Mumbai In Just 30 Minutes! MMRDA Starts Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension | Details Inside |

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has officially started construction of the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, a major road project designed to transform daily travel between Thane and South Mumbai. The announcement was shared by the agency on X, marking a significant milestone in one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure upgrades.

Soon: South Mumbai–Thane in just 25 minutes



MMRDA has commenced construction of the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, a 13.9 km, fully elevated 6-lane high-speed corridor that will dramatically reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to 25–30 minutes, while easing… pic.twitter.com/9vL689iC7U — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) December 1, 2025

The 13.9 km corridor will be fully elevated and built as a six lane high speed link. Once operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to just 25 to 30 minutes. Officials said the project will also ease long standing congestion on the Eastern Express Highway, which currently carries lakhs of commuters every day and remains one of the city’s most stressed arterial routes.

A Continuous High Speed Link Across Key Junctions

The new freeway will run from Anand Nagar in Thane to Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar. Along the way, it will connect key junctions at Mulund, Airoli, the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mankhurd and Ghatkopar.

In Thane, the corridor will merge with the Anand Nagar to Saket Elevated Road near the former Mulund Octroi Naka. This will allow a seamless transition for motorists and form a continuous high speed route that also provides onward access to the Samruddhi Expressway.

MMRDA said the completed project will ease traffic flow, cut emissions and offer a faster, more dependable and greener commute for lakhs of residents. The corridor is also expected to support economic activity across the wider metropolitan region by improving freight and passenger movement.

Environmental Realignment to Save Pink Trumpet Trees

As part of its sustainability commitments, MMRDA worked with environmental experts to review and refine the project route. This led to a realignment of the Vikhroli to Ghatkopar stretch to protect 127 Pink Trumpet trees. The agency has also announced a compensatory plantation drive of 4,175 new trees.

Officials said this approach reflects a broader shift towards infrastructure development that balances mobility needs with environmental preservation.

Technical Features of the New Freeway

The project includes several engineering firsts for the region. Among them is a single pile, single pier system, which MMRDA says is the first of its kind for an elevated road in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Key components include two point five metre diameter monopiles, robust piers, 40 metre spans and a 25 metre single segment superstructure. Up and down ramps are planned near Mulund Check Naka, the Airoli Junction and the Vikhroli Junction. A three lane toll plaza in each direction will be located near the Navghar Flyover.

Construction Status and Next Steps

Preliminary surveys, test piles and most geotechnical investigations have already been completed. Utility identification is substantially finished, and working piles along with pier casting are underway.

MMRDA officials said construction will now progress across multiple fronts to ensure timely delivery of the corridor.

