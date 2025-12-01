 Thane: Mira Road's Singapore International School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat via Email
An email threatening to bomb a school in Mira Road was received at 9:30 AM, prompting the administration to alert authorities. Kashimira Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad quickly reached the spot. The school was fully evacuated as a precaution, and a large-scale search operation is underway to ensure safety. Further details from officials are awaited.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Thane: Mira Road's Singapore International School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat via Email | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mira Road: An email threatening to bomb the school administration was received today morning at 9:30 AM. The school administration immediately informed the police.

Kashimira Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the scene. The entire school has been evacuated, and a large-scale search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

