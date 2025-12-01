Thane: Mira Road's Singapore International School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat via Email

Mira Road: An email threatening to bomb the school administration was received today morning at 9:30 AM. The school administration immediately informed the police.
Kashimira Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the scene. The entire school has been evacuated, and a large-scale search operation is underway.
More details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
