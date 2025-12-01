Mumbai Guide: 5 Must Visit Karaoke Bars In The City

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 01, 2025

Mumbai turns vibrant on weekends and its never too late to sing in front of a crowd and unleash your inner singer

Karaoke nights are a fun concept one must experience and make unforgettable memories. It can also turn into a routine with a fun bunch of friends. Here's where you can explore Karaoke nights in Mumbai

3 Wise Monkeys in Khar is one of the oldest karaoke bars in Mumbai offering a lively atmosphere

Soul Fry continues to charm karaoke lovers with its homely vibe and nostalgic playlist, making it a perfect spot for a relaxed night

Roadhouse Bluez in Andheri West holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbai locals, offering great music, a rocking crowd

The Den All Day Cafe & Bar, Bandra takes karaoke seriously, even on Mondays, where the mic lineup features everything from pop hits to timeless rock anthems

Current Affairs, Vikhroli brings together spirited karaoke nights, delicious food, and refreshing drinks, making it a fun choice for those wanting to explore beyond the western suburbs

