 Thane: Police Register FIR Against Former Academic Counsellor For Student Data Fraud
In Thane, police have registered an FIR against a former academic counsellor of a training institute for allegedly cheating students and misusing their data to collect Rs 48,866 fraudulently. The accused stopped working in July but continued contacting students, falsely claiming employment, and took money into his personal account without the institute’s knowledge.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Police Register FIR Against Former Academic Counsellor For Student Data Fraud | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Police have registered an FIR against a former academic counsellor of an educational institute in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly cheating students and misusing their data to fraudulently collect money, officials said on Monday.

The accused in July this year stopped reporting to work at the institute, which provides training courses for students in analytics and technology, they said.

He, however, continued to contact students, falsely presenting himself as still employed with the institute and allegedly collected Rs 48,866 without the establishment's knowledge, an official from Naupada police station said.

"The accused misused student data and collected money directly from them into his personal mobile-linked account. He did not inform the students that he was no longer associated with the institute and misled them under various pretexts," the official said.

Following a complaint by the institute, the police on Saturday registered a case against the counsellor under sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

