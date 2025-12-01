 UP Board Exam 2026: Board Announces 7,448 Exam Centres; Public Objection Window Opens Till December 4
The UP Board has scheduled the 2026 Class 10 and 12 examinations from February 18 to March 12, conducted in two shifts: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The Board has also released a reduced list of 7,448 exam centres and opened an objection window for stakeholders until December 4.

Monday, December 01, 2025
UP Board Exam 2026 | Official Website

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board has issued the 2026 list of exam centres, which consists of 7,448 centres for Class 10 and Class 12. This new list contains 910 government schools, 3,484 aided and 3,054 unaided schools.

Students and Parents Can Raise Objections

The Board has opened a window for objections regarding the new centres. Students, parents, principal, and managers can each submit their objections online via the UP Board portal until December 4, providing the requisite materials and using the specified format.

District-Level Scrutiny to Follow

District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) will assess the complaints and present the altered list consented by the District Centre Determination Committee by December 11. This list will be made public online by December 17, after which the second phase of objections will be received till December 22.

Final List out on December 30

The UP Board’s State Centre Determination Committee will handle all the remaining objections and announce the final list of exam centres on December 30.

Moreover, the Board has submitted objections more transparently by introducing an official objection submission format for the first time. Prayagraj has been allocated 258 centres for the 2026 board examinations alone.

UP Board Exam Dates

The UP Board 2026 exam will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in two shifts, including the morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and the evening shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

